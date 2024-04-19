Petra & Intrigue Films Partner for Legendary 80’s movie

Bob Hartman & John Schlitt on set for the Crowdfunding Teaser Trailer for Beyond Belief The Movie Beyond Belief The Movie is Filming in the Chicagoland Area in August/September 2024

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PETRA AND INTRIGUE FILMS UNITE TO ROCK THEATERS WITH "BEYOND BELIEF THE MOVIE" IN 2025

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Intrigue Films, a faith-based film production studio, is ecstatic to announce its partnership with Petra, the iconic 80s Christian rock band, to deliver "Beyond Belief the Movie." to theaters in 2025 to coincide with Petra’s 50th anniversary tour.

This inspiring cinematic venture will be the first faith-based 80’s movie in history to feature the music of Petra. Beyond Belief the Movie will showcase Petra’s legendary Christian rock anthems in a narrative brimming with faith, hope, and redemption. Principal Photography is slated to commence on August 12, 2024, in the vibrant city of Chicago, Illinois, and the surrounding Chicagoland area.

For Petra, this marks an unprecedented leap onto the big screen, expanding their transcendent music ministry into the realm of cinema. Joe Sanders, Executive Producer for Intrigue Films, states, “Partnering with an iconic band like Petra is a dream come true. Their influence has shaped countless lives, including mine, and bringing their story to life is an honor beyond measure.”

Petra, with a musical legacy spanning over five decades, has won four Grammys, 10 Dove Awards, and has been inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Founder Bob Hartman reflects, “ It’s amazing how God continues to use the ministry of Petra.”

‘Beyond Belief the Movie’ isn’t merely an awesome 80’s movie about a young man who was inspired by the music of Petra, it’s a divine mission to share the transformative power of Christ and introduce Petra’s timeless melodies to a new generation. Lead singer John Schlitt echoes the sentiment, “This movie is going to be something special!”

The film embarks on an original narrative, tracing the odyssey of Andy, a teenage outsider grappling with loss and seeking purpose amidst the neon-lit landscape of the ‘80s. When Andy receives a divine calling to “RUN,” he embarks on a journey of faith, resilience, and self-discovery, leading him to unexpected places and profound realizations.

Intrigue Films, renowned for its commitment to crafting impactful narratives, ventures into its third feature film with ‘Beyond Belief the Movie.’ Following the success of “One Hit From Home” and the eagerly awaited “Grace Wins,” which will be released in 2024, Intrigue Films continues to push the boundaries of storytelling while upholding biblical principles and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

In partnership with Petra, Intrigue Films is launching a crowdfunding campaign in April 2024, during pre-production, rallying fans and supporters worldwide to become part of history in the making with this extraordinary opportunity to get your name in the credits, visit the set during filming as a VIP and a possibly become an extra in the movie.

Together, let's make history and usher Petra's music ministry onto the big screen and into the hearts and minds of today’s parched youth.

For more information about ‘Beyond Belief the Movie’ and how to support the crowdfunding campaign, visit www.BeyondBelief.Movie.

Join Petra and Intrigue Films on an exhilarating mission to inspire our next generation with "Beyond Belief the Movie” coming to Theaters in 2025. Together, let's illuminate the silver screen with Petra's Christ-Centered melodies.

About Intrigue Films:

Intrigue Films is a nationwide collective of visionary storytellers committed to producing high-quality cinematic experiences rooted in biblical themes and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Through compelling narratives, Intrigue aims to ignite hearts and inspire action, leading audiences toward a deeper understanding of faith and a fervent desire to spread the message of Jesus Christ.

