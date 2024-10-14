"Bosslady's Famous Shrimp Kids Cooking Class Launches 8-Week Culinary Adventure for Young Chefs"

Cooking Class

"Empower Young Culinary Talents: Bosslady's Kid's Cooking Class Offers an Exciting 8-Week Journey for Budding Jr. Chefs!"

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bosslady's Famous Shrimp Kids Cooking Class : Ignite Your Child's Culinary Passion!For Immediate ReleaseBosslady's Famous Shrimp is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Kids Cooking Class for ages 8-14. Over the course of 8 weeks, young chefs will embark on a culinary adventure that is sure to inspire and equip them with essential cooking skills and a love for the kitchen.**Class Details:**- **Duration:** 8 Weeks- **Cost:** $499**Package Includes:**- **8 Weekly Lessons:** Each week, kids will learn new cooking techniques and recipes, culminating in a comprehensive understanding of culinary arts.- **Family Luncheon:** Enjoy a delightful luncheon for up to 6 family members, prepared by the young chefs.- **1 Free Dinner:** Parents or grandparents are invited to indulge in a comforting meal, free of charge.- **Cooking While Parents Dine:** Kids will have the opportunity to prepare meals while parents enjoy dining in a friendly atmosphere.- **Bring A Friend Along:** Participants can invite a friend to join them for one session, furthering the enjoyment and creating lasting memories.- **Graduation Feast:** The grand finale! Jr. Chefs in training will take the stage to prepare a 3-course meal for their family and guests.This unique cooking class offers an invaluable opportunity for children to explore their culinary interests and develop essential life skills in a fun and supportive environment. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, young chefs will not only learn to cook but also gain confidence, teamwork, and a sense of achievement.Spaces are limited, so don't miss the chance to enroll your child in this exciting program. For more information or to register, please visit www.bossladysfamousshrimp.com or contact 816-317-0552.About Bosslady's Famous Shrimp:Bosslady's Famous Shrimp is renowned for its innovative cooking classes and exceptional seafood dishes. With a commitment to nurturing young talent, Bosslady's offers a range of programs designed to inspire the next generation of culinary artists.Nashaunda LawExecutive ChefBosslady's Famous Shrimp816-317-0552bossladysfamousshrimp@gmail.comJoin us in this culinary journey and watch your child transform into a Junior Chef, ready to impress family and friends with their newfound skills and creativity!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.