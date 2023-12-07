Grandparents Facing Financial Hardship as They Raise Grandchildren
With the rising cost of living and the changing dynamics of families, there has been a significant increase in the number of grandparents who are now raising their grandchildren. This trend has brought about financial challenges for these grandparents, who were once looking forward to retirement. In response to this pressing issue, a new partnership with professional boxer J’Hon Ingram to raise funds and support these grandparents in need.
According to recent statistics, there are over 2.7 million grandparents in the United States who are responsible for raising their grandchildren. This number has been steadily increasing over the years, and it is expected to continue to rise. Many of these grandparents are facing financial hardship as they take on the responsibility of caring for their grandchildren, often on a fixed income. This has forced them to put their retirement plans on hold and focus on providing for their grandchildren's needs.
To address this issue, Bossladys have teamed up with professional boxer J’Hon Ingram, who has a personal connection to this cause. Ingram's own grandparents raised him, and he understands the challenges they faced. Together, now launching a fundraising campaign to provide financial assistance to these grandparents and their families. The funds raised will go towards providing gift baskets filled with essential items and food to help alleviate some of the financial burden they face.
The community is called to join in supporting this cause. Make a donation or participate in our upcoming fundraiser to help reach the goal of providing assistance to as many grandparents as possible. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference in the lives of these grandparents and their grandchildren. Let's come together and show support for these unsung heroes who are selflessly taking on the role of parents once again.
For more information on getting involved and support this cause, please visit the website or contact Bossladys directly. Together, there will be a positive impact and help ease the financial burden faced by grandparents raising their grandchildren. Let's show appreciation and support for these grandparents who are not able to retire anymore, but are still giving their all to their families.
