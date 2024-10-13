FEMA Assistance Tops $50 Million for Illinoisans Affected by Mid-July Severe Storms

SPRINGFIELD – Just under a month since President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Illinois, FEMA assistance for households affected by the July 13 -16 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding tops $50.6 million. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including:

in housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. More than $26.5 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs—such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

More than $1.6 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners and renters to help repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and to cover economic injury for businesses of all sizes and non-profit organizations.

Homeowners and renters with July 13 - 16 storm damage to their home or personal property in the seven designated counties including, Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will and Winnebago, have until the November 19 deadline to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration.

Apply for FEMA assistance several ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center. Find a center nearest you, www.FEMA.gov/DRC.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Learn more about SBA disaster assistance at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. Visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819 for more information about the disaster recovery in Illinois.