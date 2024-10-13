RUTLAND BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF A RELIEF FROM STALKING ORDER

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4006288

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/12/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 81 Heritage Hill Circle Place, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Violation of relief from stalking order

ACCUSED: Diane Novak

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

VICTIM: Katherine Crocker

AGE: 90

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 12, 2024, at approximately 0957 hours, VT State Police received a report of a violation of a relief from stalking order that occurred in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.

Investigation revealed that Diane Novak of Rutland Town, VT, had violated a court order prohibiting contact with Katherine Crocker of Rutland Town, VT.

Crocker was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court on November 18, 2024, at 1000 hrs to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.