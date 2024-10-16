How Uzbekistan's New Parliament Empowers Voters

Uzbekistan is overhauling its parliament and laws to empower citizens, modernize governance, enhance oversight, and build a democratic future.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2016, Uzbekistan has been implementing comprehensive political, economic, and social reforms aimed at modernizing governance and empowering its citizens, especially women and youth.The upcoming parliamentary elections on October 27th are an important step in this ongoing transformation and the first under Uzbekistan's new Constitution.Uzbekistan continues to build a “New Uzbekistan,” with a central vision that places the individual at the heart of the state. This new paradigm proclaims the supremacy of human rights and emphasizes the principle that “the state serves the person,” not the other way around.This philosophy has been enshrined in development strategies that prioritize the well-being of the people. One of the first steps was overhauling the legislative framework to ensure citizens' constitutional rights are fully protected.A Modernized Electoral CodeA significant milestone in the reform efforts was the introduction of the Electoral Code in 2019. This code consolidated previous laws into a cohesive framework aligned with international democratic standards, solidifying key principles such as universal suffrage, equal voting rights, direct elections, secret ballots, and freedom of choice. Notable updates include the removal of restrictions that prevented individuals imprisoned for minor offenses from voting, allowing broader participation.Measures have also been introduced to facilitate voting for citizens with disabilities. The Central Election Commission developed the "E-Saylov" digital election system, which manages voter lists, candidate data, and voting procedures electronically. Additionally, voters can now support multiple candidates or parties during signature collection, promoting a more open political environment.Strengthening the Role of Parliament Another cornerstone of the reforms is enhancing the Oliy Majlis, Uzbekistan's Parliament, which consists of the Legislative Chamber and the Senate. The goal is to boost its effectiveness and align its functions with the updated Constitution.Key changes include:1. Empowering the Legislative Chamber: Exclusive powers have increased from 5 to 12, including the authority to consider and approve the Prime Minister's candidacy—a move inspired by parliamentary practices in Germany.2. Optimizing the Senate: The number of senators has been reduced from 100 to 65 to improve efficiency. Senators are now elected equally from each of the 14 regions, with an additional 9 appointed by the President. This adjustment aligns with international norms, considering that many countries have upper houses with fewer than 100 members.3. Redefining Powers: Control functions have been redistributed. The Legislative Chamber now oversees the execution of the State Budget and hears annual reports from the Cabinet of Ministers. Meanwhile, the Senate focuses on regional representation and coordination.4. Expanding Senate Authority: The Senate now elects key officials like the Supreme Judicial Council and heads of anti-corruption and anti-monopoly bodies upon the President's recommendation. It also approves presidential decrees related to the formation of ministries and executive bodies.5. Enhanced Oversight: The Senate's control over regulatory, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies has been strengthened. Appointments of high-ranking officials like the Prosecutor General and the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber require Senate approval.6. Self-Dissolution Powers: Both chambers can now dissolve themselves with a two-thirds majority vote, a provision that increases parliamentary autonomy and mirrors practices in countries such as Austria and Poland.7. Increased Control Measures: Parliament can conduct inquiries and plays a more active role in the fight against corruption by hearing annual national anti-corruption reports.These reforms are part of the broader Uzbekistan-2030 Strategy, which aims to modernize public administration and ensure it serves the people effectively.Key initiatives include digitizing parliamentary processes to enhance transparency and efficiency, establishing electronic channels for voters to communicate with their representatives, introducing procedures for citizens to submit and discuss legislative proposals, and implementing a mixed electoral system to strengthen the role of political parties.Looking AheadAs Uzbekistan prepares for the elections on October 27, these reforms aim to reflect the will of the people and build upon the progress achieved so far. The government anticipates that the enhanced powers of Parliament, coupled with increased public participation and transparency, will contribute to the nation's democratic development. The upcoming elections provide an opportunity for Uzbekistan to continue its journey toward a more open and inclusive society, where governance is responsive to the needs of all citizens.

