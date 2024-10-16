Blue Goat Cyber Launches "The Med Device Cyber Podcast": Your Go-To Resource for Medical Device Security

The Med Device Cyber Podcast Blue Goat Cyber

Blue Goat Cyber launches 'The Med Device Cyber Podcast' to explore device security, compliance, threats, and strategies for ensuring patient safety.

Every vulnerability is a patient safety issue. It’s not just about compliance—it’s about saving lives.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber , a leader in medical device cybersecurity, is excited to announce the launch of "The Med Device Cyber Podcast." As the definitive podcast for understanding medical device security, this series is designed to equip professionals with the latest knowledge on navigating regulatory landscapes, identifying vulnerabilities, and safeguarding patient safety in today’s interconnected healthcare environment.This new podcast, hosted by Christian Espinosa, Founder & CEO of Blue Goat Cyber, and Trevor Slattery, Director of Medical Device Cybersecurity, promises to deliver expert insights, actionable strategies, and real-world case studies. Together, the hosts bring decades of experience to the table, ensuring each episode provides listeners with the tools and knowledge to thrive in an industry where security is critical to both compliance and care.The trailer, now available on https://bluegoatcyber.com/the-med-device-cyber-podcast/ , gives a preview of what’s to come: a comprehensive exploration of the rapidly evolving world of medical device cybersecurity.A Podcast for Today’s Healthcare and Technology LandscapeIn a time when healthcare and technology are deeply intertwined, understanding medical device cybersecurity is not just important—it’s essential. As connected medical devices become the cornerstone of modern healthcare, securing these devices from emerging cyber threats is paramount to ensuring patient safety."The Med Device Cyber Podcast" will explore everything from identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities to navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, including FDA premarket submission requirements and postmarket surveillance obligations.Meet the Hosts: Christian Espinosa and Trevor SlatteryChristian Espinosa, a recognized authority in cybersecurity and author of Medical Device Cybersecurity: An In-Depth Guide, is known for his expertise in FDA compliance, threat modeling, and secure-by-design frameworks. As Director of Medical Device Cybersecurity at Blue Goat Cyber, Trevor Slattery brings specialized knowledge in device interoperability, third-party risk management, and vulnerability assessment. Their combined expertise ensures that listeners gain both strategic insights and practical advice.What to Expect from Each EpisodeWhether you are a healthcare provider, device manufacturer, cybersecurity professional, or someone interested in how cybersecurity impacts human lives, this podcast empowers you with knowledge and actionable solutions. Topics covered include:FDA and MDR Regulatory Compliance: Learn how to meet the latest cybersecurity requirements in premarket and postmarket phases.Emerging Threats and Vulnerabilities: Discover how to identify, model, and mitigate security risks throughout a device’s lifecycle.Secure Software Development and Interoperability Challenges: Get insights on managing third-party software risks and integrating devices securely in clinical environments.Case Studies on Real-World Breaches: Understand the lessons learned from past incidents to prevent future attacks.Trevor and Christian’s dynamic conversation style ensures that even complex technical subjects are explained clearly, making the podcast an accessible resource for everyone, from regulatory experts to cybersecurity beginners.A Timely Launch for the Future of Healthcare SecurityLaunching at a time when connected healthcare technologies are becoming indispensable, "The Med Device Cyber Podcast" helps ensure medical devices remain secure, reliable, and compliant in a rapidly changing environment. As Espinosa notes in the podcast’s trailer, “Every vulnerability is a patient safety issue. It’s not just about compliance—it’s about saving lives.”The podcast aligns with Blue Goat Cyber’s mission: to help manufacturers and healthcare providers proactively manage risks and achieve regulatory compliance. Espinosa and Slattery’s expertise in building secure frameworks like IEC 62304 software lifecycle processes and FDA-aligned threat modeling positions this podcast as a crucial resource for professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve.Listen Now: Trailer and First Episode AvailableThe trailer and the first episode of "The Med Device Cyber Podcast" are available now on the Blue Goat Cyber website at https://bluegoatcyber.com/the-med-device-cyber-podcast/ . Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or any major streaming platform to stay updated on new episodes.About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber specializes in elite cybersecurity solutions for the healthcare industry, with a focus on helping medical device manufacturers achieve regulatory compliance and operational security. Founded by Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber combines in-depth expertise with hands-on support, providing services in FDA premarket submissions, postmarket surveillance, threat modeling, and risk management. With a mission to protect the future of healthcare through robust cybersecurity, Blue Goat Cyber ensures that medical devices remain secure and effective throughout their lifecycle.

