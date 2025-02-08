Blue Goat Cyber Celebrates Milestone with the Release of Its 10th Episode on the Med Device Cyber Podcast

The Med Device Cyber Podcast

FDA compliance shouldn’t be a guessing game. The Med Device Cyber Podcast gives MedTech innovators a clear roadmap to secure devices, avoid delays, and protect patients—before it’s too late.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber , a leader in medical device cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce the release of the 10th episode of the Med Device Cyber Podcast —a milestone in its ongoing mission to educate, inform, and protect the MedTech industry from evolving cyber threats.Launched to bridge the critical knowledge gap in medical device cybersecurity, the Med Device Cyber Podcast has quickly gained traction among medical device manufacturers, regulatory affairs professionals, and cybersecurity experts. With each episode, the podcast delves into real-world challenges, regulatory updates, and best practices to help MedTech innovators navigate FDA cybersecurity compliance, risk management, and emerging threats."Cybersecurity is no longer optional in MedTech. It’s a regulatory requirement and a patient safety issue," said Christian Espinosa, Founder of Blue Goat Cyber and podcast cohost. "With the release of our 10th episode, we're doubling down on our commitment to providing actionable insights that empower manufacturers to secure their devices before they reach patients."Why This Podcast Matters for Medical Device ManufacturersThe FDA’s 2023 cybersecurity guidance has heightened compliance expectations, making cybersecurity a key factor in regulatory approval. Yet, many manufacturers struggle to integrate security early, leading to costly submission delays and security risks.Through expert interviews, case studies, and practical discussions, the Med Device Cyber Podcast covers essential topics such as:✅ FDA cybersecurity submission requirements and how to avoid deficiencies.✅ Medical device penetration testing vs. traditional IT security testing.✅ SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) management & risk assessment strategies.✅ Postmarket cybersecurity: What happens after FDA approval?✅ Real-world cyber threats targeting medical devices—and how to stop them.Each episode provides real-world guidance, helping MedTech professionals stay ahead of cybersecurity threats and regulatory pitfalls.Celebrating 10 Episodes & Looking AheadSince its launch, the Med Device Cyber Podcast has grown into an essential resource for MedTech professionals worldwide. With 10 episodes and counting, the show continues to tackle the most pressing cybersecurity challenges in medical devices, equipping listeners with the knowledge they need to secure their innovations and ensure patient safety.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.