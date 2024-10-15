Gift of Democracy, One-Stop-Shop Directory to all Democratic Official Merchandise and Donation Sites

Gift of Democracy

Shop to Support Democracy this Fall, 100% to Democratic Candidates, Not Third-Party Sellers

Be part of the solution!” — Louise Palanker, co-creator Gift of Democracy and co-host Media Path

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ALERTWhat: GIFT OF DEMOCRACY One-Stop-Shop Directory to all Democratic Presidential, House, and Senate Official Merchandise and Donation Sites, 100% to Candidates, Not Third-Party SellersWho: A trio of women volunteers - a podcast host, artist, and grassroots political activist - independently with no official affiliation, created the site to support the Democratic candidates in this election https://www.giftdemocracy.com/team . Contact: Louise Palanker, thegiftofdemocracy@gmail.comWhy: Like many citizens, this trio wanted to use their talents to support democracy in this election. Creating this all-inclusive independent and reliable resource, and streamlined directory, encourages shopping for Democrats, and makes it easy and effective to buy merchandise with confidence to promote your values with 100% of the funds directly to Democratic candidates.Highlights: In addition to direct links to candidates’ websites, Gift of Democracy also provides useful information and news, including highlighting the Top 10 toss up races and updates with new fundraising collections, including “Designers for Democracy.”____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________A dynamic trio of dedicated women - a podcast host, artist, and grassroots political activist - launched Gift of Democracy, a mission-driven, strictly volunteer, website designed to turn gift giving into a nationwide opportunity to protect our democracy and help flip seats blue. Serving as an independent and reliable resource and streamlined directory, it has rounded up and links to official merchandise and donation pages for Democratic President, House and Senate candidates, as well as democratic organizations, so every purchase and donation directly supports candidates and causes, not third-party sellers. The site also highlights the Top 10 toss up races, where support is especially essential.We encourage all to donate and shop in a meaningful way for gifts for yourself, family, and friends that will have a tangible impact on the 2024 election AND proudly promote your democratic values through apparel, accessories, yard signs, bumper stickers, and more. Throw a shopping party and ask for donations to a candidate or a cause you care passionately about for your birthday or any occasion. Special shopping collections for Kamala Harris / Tim Walz include “Madam President”, “Coach’s Collection”, and “Designers for Democracy” with election merchandise by 16 of America’s top designers (Joseph Altuzarra, Bettina Benson, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Willy Chavarria, Jonathan Cohen, Victor Glemaud, Prabal Gurung, Gabriela Hearst, Brett Heyman, Sergio Hudson, Aurora James, Ulla Johnson, Rachel Scott, Cleo Wade, Vera Wang, and more.)In highlighting the urgency of this initiative, Gift of Democracy co-founder Louise Palanker remarked, "Be part of the solution! Our democracy is facing unprecedented threats, and authoritarianism is on the rise. Your dad has enough drills, and your sister has enough shoes. What they need is a future." Palanker emphasized that we recognize how high the stakes are for our country and for the world with this election, and we’re all trying to see how we can use our talents to be the most effectively involved. We all get a lot of emails and posts about election merchandise, and we hope that pulling together these official resources that go directly to all of the Democratic candidates can serve as a crucial fundraising tool to help shoppers and candidates alike in this critical election cycle.Gift of Democracy is a nationwide, one-stop-shop designed to save and flip seats blue. We point you towards official Democratic merchandise and donation pages where your purchases will directly support candidates and causes committed to defending our Democracy. We are not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.The team of three women behind Gift of Democracy: Louise Palanker (documentary maker, co-host of the podcast Media Path, and co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, now a division of iHeart Media), Judy Effron (health care specialist and grassroots political activist), Ashley Edes (visual artist, designer and creative producer) - are ordinary citizens, including a GOAT grandmother and two of the “coolest” aunties ever, who care about our country. This site is managed strictly on a volunteer basis.

