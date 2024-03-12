Book on 50 years of Public Art, including creating the Irish Hunger Memorial in NY - timing with St Patricks Day
"The Private Eye in Public Art” by Joyce Pomeroy Schwartz published by Oro Editions.NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joyce Pomeroy Schwartz: “The Private Eye in Public Art” published by Oro Editions explores the questions: What makes art public and what makes good public art? Part history, part memoir, part practicum, the book shares Schwartz's 50 years behind-the-scenes integrating museum quality public art into the broader concepts of urban revitalization and cultural planning, defining a distinctly American cultural heritage.
The book features works by Vito Acconci, Lita Albuquerque, Stephen Antonakos, Alice Aycock, Romare Bearden, Jonathan Borofsky, Daniel Buren, Alexander Calder, Mel Chin, Christo & Jeanne Claude, Agnes Denes, Niki De Saint Phalle, Mark Di Suvero, John Dowell, Jean Dubuffet, Lauren Ewing, Jackie Ferrara, R.M. Fischer, Charles Gaines, Andrew Ginzel and Kristin Jones, Maren Hassinger, Al Held, Jene Highstein, Doug Hollis, Nancy Holt, Robert Irwin, Jane Kaufman, Andre Kertesz, Joyce Kozloff, Robert Kushner, Fernand Leger, Sol LeWitt, Maya Lin, Donald Lipski, Winifred Lutz, Loren Madsen, Ray Metzker, Michaelangelo, Robert Morris, Michael Morrill, Mary Miss, Matt Mullican, Manuel Neri, Louise Nevelson, Isamu Noguchi, Claes Oldenburg & Coosje van Bruggen, Tom Otterness, Giuseppe Penone, Jody Pinto, Jaume Plensa, Anne + Patrick Poirier, Martin Puryear, Man Ray, Charles Ross, Ursula von Rydingsvard, Lucas Samaras, Alan Saret, David Saunders, Judith Shea, Alexis Smith, David Smith, Kiki Smith, Tony Smith, Robert Smithson, Ned Smyth, Nancy Spero, Michelle Stuart, George Sugarman, Lenore Tawney, Jean Tinguely, Brian Tolle, Bernar Venet, David Von Schlegell, William Wegman, James Wines and Jack Youngerman.
