Belmont City Press and Passive Income Pathways Collaborate on Introvert-Friendly 'Elevator Pitch' Conference

Experts to help neuro-diverse and introverted entrepreneurs create authentic, anxiety-free elevator pitches with confidence at free conference.

As a guest on the *Tell Us a Story* podcast, I shared how overcoming that 'ick' feeling in pitching is key. The *Pitch Yourself Without the Ick* conference helps entrepreneurs do exactly that.” — Sadie Smiley, Founder of Passive Income Pathways

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont City Press LLC (BCP) and Passive Income Pathways (PIPs) announce collaboration for a live Zoom conference “ Pitch Yourself Without the Ick ” designed specifically for entrepreneurs and online creators. Hosted by Red Hilton of Belmont City Press LLC and Sadie Smiley of Passive Income Pathways, this free conference offers attendees an opportunity to learn how to craft a compelling elevator pitch that eliminates the stress and awkwardness often associated with self-promotion. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM EST (7:00 to 8:30 AM PST), and registration is ongoing at PitchYourselfWithoutTheIck.com.Smiley, co-host of Pitch Yourself Without the Ick, explains how the conference’s name was inspired by the discomfort many feel when trying to communicate their value without coming across as salesy. "So many people struggle with that overwhelming 'ick' feeling when they’re trying to share what they do but end up feeling like they’re pushing a sale instead of connecting with their client or audience," Smiley says. "We wanted to create a space where people can learn to pitch their business with authenticity and confidence, without that pressure or awkwardness."What Is "Pitch Yourself Without the Ick"?Pitch Yourself Without the Ick is a neuro-diverse and introvert-friendly conference tailored for entrepreneurs, content creators, and online business owners seeking a structured approach to promoting their businesses without discomfort. Hilton, an expert in business communication, will offer step-by-step guidance on crafting a perfect 30-second elevator pitch. Attendees will leave with a fully customized pitch they can use in networking events, social media intros, and everyday business conversations.“We’re eliminating the anxiety of self-promotion,” says Hilton. “Our goal is to empower participants to communicate their business value with confidence, whether they’re seasoned entrepreneurs or just starting.”Who Should Attend?This live training session is perfect for individuals at any stage of business who want to feel more confident and comfortable presenting their ideas. The conference has been designed with neuro-divergent individuals and introverts in mind, providing a supportive, low-pressure environment for all participants. Whether you’re an introvert who dreads networking or a business owner looking to refine your pitch, Pitch Yourself Without the Ick is an inclusive space where everyone can thrive.Why Attend?Attendees will learn:Step-by-step pitch creation: Develop a reusable elevator pitch that clearly defines your business and attracts your ideal clients.Confidence-building techniques: Eliminate anxiety and stress when talking about your business by following a simplified approach.Real-time feedback: Participants will receive live feedback on their pitches, fine-tuning them on the spot.Customizable tools: Use Belmont City Press’s proprietary 30-Second Elevator Pitch Generator, a centerpiece of the training, to craft a pitch that reflects your personal style and business goals.About the HostsHilton, founder of Belmont City Press, brings over 30 years of experience helping businesses and individuals communicate with clarity and confidence. As a business communication expert, Hilton has developed courses and run workshops and conferences focused on helping entrepreneurs, real estate agents, and business owners enhance their professional communication and grow their businesses. One of her signature tools, the 30-Second Elevator Pitch Generator, has transformed how business owners present their brands.Hilton’s expertise spans multiple industries, including real estate, coaching, PR, and publishing. With a background in stand-up comedy, she brings a unique blend of humor and practicality to her teaching, creating an environment where participants feel both comfortable and empowered. Her clients include top-producing real estate agents, loan officers, authors, Social Media Influencers, Ironman Finishers, and even former international hostages, each benefiting from Hilton’s hands-on approach to personal branding and business growth.Her success stories include helping entrepreneurs craft pitches that have led to keynote speaking engagements, national media features, and increased visibility within their industries. Belmont City Press, under Hilton’s leadership, offers tailored business growth strategies that help clients stand out in today’s competitive market. Belmont City Press and Hilton, have been featured in The Boston Globe, The Boston Examiner, AP News, NBC, FOX, ABC, and more.Smiley is a powerhouse in the world of passive income. As the founder of Passive Income Pathways, she helps online creators, particularly bloggers, build recurring revenue through low-ticket memberships. Her community, which boasts over 23,000 members (Facebook-Passive Income Pathways), is centered on the principle of radical generosity, empowering women and marginalized groups to achieve financial independence without sacrificing their quality of life.Smiley’s personal journey from poverty and homelessness to financial independence has inspired countless entrepreneurs to seek freedom through sustainable income strategies. With over 20 years of experience in blogging, Smiley has developed a formula for success that allows creators to build passive income streams with minimal effort, enabling them to focus on the things that matter most in life.Smiley’s appearance on Belmont City Press’s ‘Tell Us a Story Podcast,” where she shared her insights on building small-ticket memberships and monetizing blogs, was met with widespread acclaim. During the episode, she revealed her personal strategies for creating passive income, turning blogs into revenue-generating assets, and achieving work-life balance. You can listen to the full episode at TellUsAStoryPodcast.com.A Neuro-Diverse, Introvert-Friendly EnvironmentOne of the standout features of Pitch Yourself Without the Ick is its inclusiveness. Recognizing that many entrepreneurs and creators struggle with self-promotion, especially those who are neuro-divergent or introverted, Red and Sadie have designed this conference to be a safe, supportive environment. The structured pitch creation process takes the pressure off, making it easier for participants to organize their thoughts and deliver their message confidently.“The beauty of this event is that it’s for everyone,” says Smiley. “We’ve created a space where anyone can learn to pitch their business without feeling awkward or overwhelmed.”About Belmont City Press LLCBelmont City Press LLC (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. BCP offers a range of services to help entrepreneurs, real estate agents, and salespeople centralize their expertise and position themselves as go-to experts in their fields. Through courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR services, Belmont City Press helps clients establish credibility, simplify their lives, brand their expertise, and grow their businesses. Their hallmark product (BelmontCityPressUniversity.com) helps entrepreneurs and sales people write their story in 21 days with the specific purpose of using the book in the marketing and promotion of their business.

