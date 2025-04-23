Houston Local Jose Pereira Wins International Impact Book Award for ‘From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the CITGO6’

Nim Stant hosts Hollywood-style IIBA gala celebrating powerful storytelling and books that make a global impact

Jose Pereira’s memoir is a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit. His story embodies the resilience and courage we seek to honor at the International Impact Book Awards.” — Nim Stant, Founder IIBA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jose Pereira of JoseConnect.com , and author of the gripping memoir “ From Hero to Villain: The True Story of the CITGO6, ” has been honored with the prestigious International Impact Book Award (IIBA) for Historical Memoirs. Recognized for its compelling narrative and profound message of resilience, leadership, and faith, Pereira’s memoir chronicles his harrowing five-year ordeal as an international hostage and the lessons he learned along the way.Pereira attended the IIBA gala in Phoenix, Arizona, to receive the award, where he was also interviewed by CBS and other media outlets about his book, his experience, and his ongoing mission to help others overcome adversity through leadership and resilience coaching."This award is an emotional moment for me," said Pereira. "It reminds me that our stories matter, not just for ourselves but for the impact they create in the lives of others. This book is more than a memoir; it’s a call to action for anyone facing challenges to rise above and step into their Unbreakable Leadership Spirit."A Story of Survival and Leadership“From Hero to Villain: The True Story of the CITGO6” is not just a memoir but a testament to human resilience. Pereira details how his life took a sudden and devastating turn when he and five of his colleagues, known as the CITGO6, were accused of espionage and unjustly imprisoned in Venezuela. The book is a deeply personal account, composed of letters smuggled in and out of captivity between Pereira and his wife, Mervis. These letters formed the foundation of his survival, giving him strength, faith, and a renewed sense of purpose."What if your life changed overnight, thrown into a political battle between world powers?" Pereira asks in his book. "My memoir unveils the shocking true story of being accused of being an American spy, enduring psychological torture, and ultimately finding resilience in the face of tyranny. This is more than a hostage story. It’s a powerful testament to faith, love, and survival."Honored by the International Impact Book AwardsThe International Impact Book Awards recognizes authors whose work creates a meaningful impact on readers worldwide. Pereira’s book stood out in the Historical Memoirs category, earning praise for its emotional depth and ability to inspire.Nim Stant, founder of the IIBA, commented, "Jose Pereira’s memoir is a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit. His story is exactly the kind of work we seek to honor at the International Impact Book Awards."The Celebration at the IIBA GalaThe IIBA gala, held in Phoenix, Arizona, was a night of celebration for authors and thought leaders from around the world. Pereira, alongside other distinguished winners, was recognized for his contribution to literature and global storytelling. During the event, he was interviewed by media outlets, where he shared reflections on the journey that led to this moment."In my interviews, I spoke about the resilience, faith, and leadership that carried me through my five years as an international hostage and how those lessons now fuel my mission to help others turn adversity into strength," Pereira said. "Receiving this award is an acknowledgment that my story, and the stories of so many others, deserves to be told."What’s Next for Jose Pereira?With this prestigious award under his belt, Pereira is looking forward to expanding his mission of leadership and resilience. He has announced plans for a series of speaking engagements, leadership coaching programs, and the release of a Spanish edition of “From Hero to Villain.” He is also considering a follow-up book focused on resilience and leadership for professionals.His website, JoseConnect.com, serves as the hub for his speaker series, upcoming appearances, coaching philosophy, and resources for those looking to cultivate resilience and navigate adversity with courage."This is just the beginning," Pereira said. "I am grateful to everyone who has supported this journey, from readers to advocates who believe in the impact of this story. The fight for justice and the power of storytelling continue, and I look forward to sharing more insights on resilience, leadership, and faith in my upcoming work."About the International Impact Book AwardsThe International Impact Book Awards (IIBA) is a prestigious literary program that honors authors whose work creates meaningful, life-changing content. Dedicated to recognizing excellence across all genres, both fiction and nonfiction, IIBA provides a global platform for exceptional books that inspire readers worldwide. Its mission is to amplify the voices of impactful authors and help their stories reach a broader audience. Recipients of this distinguished award become part of a lifelong community of influential writers and thought leaders committed to making a difference through storytelling.About Nim StantNim Stant is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and philanthropist. With a deep passion for unlocking human potential, she created the IIBA to spotlight authors who inspire and educate through their work. Her own journey, from overcoming adversity to becoming an influential thought leader, fuels her commitment to helping others achieve success through storytelling.For more information about Nim Stant or the IIBA, visit InternationalImpactBookAwards.com.

