Sparkle Grooming Announces Expansion Plans in Colorado

Sparkle awards 24 licenses in Colorado to Regional Pawtners with plans for rapid development.

CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Grooming Corp., franchisor of wellness-focused dog grooming salons, is excited to announce the awarding of 24 licenses in Colorado to Regional Pawtners, Ernie Arellano + Eloise Abraham. As life-long pet lovers and serial entrepreneurs, the newest members of the Sparkle pack bring a wealth of experience + knowledge that will help fuel growth for the brand in the region.

Ernie Arellano, with 25 years of experience in real estate and franchising (multi-unit franchisee of The Joint Chiropractic), offers unmatched insight into market trends, site selection, and franchisee mentorship. “Sparkle’s dedication to both exceptional pet care and supporting its franchisees makes it an irresistible brand for investors and pet owners alike,” said Ernie. “I can’t wait to bring this game-changing concept to Colorado.”

Complementing Ernie’s strengths, Eloise, with 17 years in residential design experience, brings an impressive acumen of production and team management to Sparkle. Her deep passion for animals + the environment has led to her participation in multiple animal conservation efforts around the globe, where she gained valuable hands-on education in sustainability and wildlife protection. “I love that Sparkle shares my commitment to people, animals, and the environment,” she said. Her expertise in project management and love for animals will be instrumental in delivering Sparkle’s not so average grooming experience.

Together, their partnership promises a dynamic approach to pet care that prioritizes quality care, community, and franchisee success.

“Ernie and Eloise are a perfect fit for us,” says Sparkle’s SVP of People + Pets, Steve Dick. “With their combined knowledge of the area, operational strengths, and shared passion for pets, we are excited to have them lead the charge into this new market.”

The first Colorado location is set to open in Highlands Ranch/Centennial in early 2025, with more to follow as Sparkle rapidly expands its presence in the state.

Sparkle opened its first salon in Gilbert, AZ October of 2023. Due to the concept's overwhelming acceptance, the brand quickly mobilized for expansion. Sparkle began franchising in April 2024 and has awarded a total of 107 licenses in 6 states. For more information on wellness-focused QSPC franchise opportunities visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Sparkle’s wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog’s health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.

