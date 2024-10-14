Season 2 Victors of the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards Announced

2024 MUSE Creative Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2024 MUSE Design Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2025 MUSE Creative Awards Call for Entries 2025 MUSE Design Awards Call for Entries

The MUSE Creative Awards and Design Awards, two prestigious global competitions hosted by IAA, proudly announce the winners of their second season for 2024.

We commend those whose visionary work not only draws attention but also transforms perspectives and drives the evolution of their industries.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards, two prestigious global competitions hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), proudly announce the winners of their second season for 2024. With more than 8,700 entries from around the world, the awards continue to set the standard for recognizing the pinnacle of creativity and design excellence.

The MUSE Awards is not merely a celebration of talent; it stands as a testament to the limitless innovation and vision that propel the creative and design industries forward. The International Awards Associate (IAA) remains dedicated to highlighting those who push boundaries, redefine standards, and inspire the world with their extraordinary work.

“Innovation is the heartbeat of progress,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The MUSE Awards recognize those who break new ground, challenge norms, and set new standards in their fields. This year’s winners exemplify the spirit of pushing the boundaries and daring to lead.”

Grand Jury Panel

A jury of 78 renowned experts from 25 countries, each a leader in their field, gathered to evaluate the submissions with exceptional rigor and precision. Their combined experience and diverse backgrounds brought a depth of insight to the evaluation process, highlighting the exceptional quality of each submission. The blind judging process upheld the highest standards of fairness, allowing each work to be assessed solely on its own merits.

Among these distinguished judges were luminaries such as: Executive Creative Director at Grey Pakistan - Fizza Shah, Creative Art Director at Ogilvy Australia - Alexandre Collares, Senior Art Director at AlmapBBDO - Felipe Paganoti, Associate Creative Director at McCANN New York - Lucas Ribeiro, Creative Partner at BEAMY - Ronn Lee, Creative Director and Mentor at Publicis Middle East - Augusto Jesus Correia, Director of Brand Experience and Design at Bemergroup Int. - Ralph Christian Bremenkamp, Senior Architect at Tiago do Vale Arquitectos - Tiago do Vale, Creative Director and Founder of Kre8ive Partners - Mark Turner, Associate Principal / BIM Lead / Adjunct Professor at Kohn Pedersen Fox; Kean University - Yafei Zhang, Creative Director at MRM / McCann and Makina & Co - Danilo Villanueva, Fashion Designer at Thom Browne - Di Gao, to name a few.

Participation of International Brands

The MUSE Creative Awards and Design Awards continue to attract the finest talents from every corner of the globe, drawing entries from leading companies and trailblazers alike. The competition saw submissions from internationally renowned brands, as well as groundbreaking work from creative talents who elevate their fields with fresh perspectives and bold ideas.

Direct submissions featured prominent names such as iHeartmedia, VML, Groove Jones, Refik Anadol Studio, Northwell Health, International Monetary Fund, Milwaukee Bucks, HONOR, Geely Design, Zippo (China) Outdoor Products Co., Ltd., Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Opera Norway AS, ANTA (CHINA) Co., LTD, Mohanad Barakat, MJARC Arquitectos, YA-MAN LTD., MINISO, and R&CPMK; whereas indirect submissions included Toyota USA, CJ ENM, Netflix APAC, Kraft Heinz, McDonald's, EssilorLuxottica, Sandoz, AIA, Grand Seiko, Amazon, Louis Vuitton, JFJ Productions Corp. Limited, Telly, The North Face, HEYTEA, Lobos 1707 Tequila, BLIZZARD & BURGERS, and William Grant and Sons.

2024 MUSE Design Awards' Design of the Year Winners Announced

As the awards draw to a close, the winners of the esteemed 'Design of the Year' title have been announced. Carefully selected from a pool of remarkable submissions, these winning entries have earned the top honor in their categories, showcasing exceptional skill and visionary artistry. The winners are:

1. Architectural Design of the Year

• Hotel Design - Inspired by Red Fan Seashell by Mohanad Barakat, Qatar (Season 1)

• Meizhou Academician Cultural Project by Jumbo Globe Limited, Hong Kong SAR (Season 2)

2. Interior Design of the Year

• The Golden Age by SSL Studio, China (Season 1)

• CITY OF SKY by Zhejiang HLD Planning and Design Co., Ltd, China (Season 2)

3. Product Design of the Year

• Leica BLK2GO PULSE Democratizes Reality Capture Without Miss by Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, United States (Season 1)

• Opera One for IOS by Opera Norway AS, Norway (Season 2)

4. Packaging Design of the Year

• Jiulong Drunk Dragon Brand Zodiac Wine by Baixinglong Creative Packaging Co., Ltd, China (Season 1)

• Lidu's Yuan Fermentation Pits 20th Anniversary Baijiu by Jiangxi Lidu Liquor Co., Ltd. & Shenzhen Tienciho Brand Creative Co., Ltd., China (Season 2)

5. Transportation Design of the Year

• Helix Light eVTOL Aircraft by Pivotal, United States (Season 1)

• Geely Galaxy E5 by Geely Design, China (Season 2)

6. Lighting Design of the Year

• Landscape Lighting Design of Jinan CBD’s Public Space by Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Urban Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd., China (Season 1)

• Celebration Event at Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay by Eleftheria Deko & Associates Lighting Design, Greece (Season 2)

7. Fashion Design of the Year

• COSMOPOLIS by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA, Switzerland (Season 1)

8. Landscape Design of the Year

• Chongqing Cinda Impression Nanshan by CINDA CHONGQING REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD, China (Season 1)

• Sculpture Garden - Inspired by Ras Abrouq mountains by Mohanad Barakat, Qatar (Season 2)

9. Conceptual Design of the Year

• My Genie by Dreamaker Wedding Planner, China (Season 1)

• Geely Galaxy Starship by Geely Design, China (Season 2)

10. Furniture Design of the Year

• 《water》 by Shenzhen Bojing Art & Culture Co., Ltd, China (Season 2)

“Distinguishing oneself among such extraordinary talent is no small feat,” added Thomas. “We commend those whose visionary work not only draws attention but also transforms perspectives and drives the evolution of their industries.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

