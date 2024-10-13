RE: Mount Philo Rd Charlotte

The crash on Mount Philo Road has been cleared and the Roadway is now open.

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, October 13, 2024 10:15 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Mount Philo Rd Charlotte

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WillistonBarracks

News Release - Traffic Notification

Mount Philo Rd Charlotte is closed near 3589 Mount Philo Rd due to a crash.



This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.