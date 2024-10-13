Submit Release
RE: Mount Philo Rd Charlotte

The crash on Mount Philo Road has been cleared and the Roadway is now open.

 

 

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, October 13, 2024 10:15 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Mount Philo Rd Charlotte

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WillistonBarracks

 

News Release - Traffic Notification

 

Mount Philo Rd Charlotte is closed  near 3589 Mount Philo Rd due to a crash.


This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

RE: Mount Philo Rd Charlotte

