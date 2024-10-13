Sam Hou Fai elected as next Chief Executive of Macao

MACAU, October 13 - Mr Sam Hou Fai has been elected as Chief Executive for the sixth-term Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). Mr Sam won the election with 394 votes, representing 98.99 percent of the total votes available in the Chief Executive Election held today.

There were 398 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee present and cast their respective vote. Of the total ballots cast, 394 were valid, and four were blank.

The Chief Executive Election polling was held today at the conference hall of the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. The election process took about one hour and 35 minutes to complete.

The election result was audited and verified by the General Audit Committee for the Chief Executive Election. Mr Sam, having obtained 394 votes – more than half of the Chief Executive Election Committee votes as required by law – was formally announced by the President of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election, Ms Song Man Lei, as the Chief Executive-elect of the sixth-term MSAR Government.

In accordance with the provisions of the Chief Executive Election Law, the election result will be submitted to the Court of Final Appeal for confirmation, and thereafter published in the MSAR Gazette.

Speaking after the election, Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to the Chief Executive Election Committee members for their recognition and support. He also thanked media representatives for their coverage and hard work during the campaigning period, which helped more members of the public to understand his philosophy for governance.

According to the Basic Law of the MSAR, the Chief Executive is held accountable to the Central Government and to the MSAR. Mr Sam would be steadfast in such significant duties and responsibilities. He highlighted that his commitment was to fulfilling faithfully his political platform and manifesto, with the primary goal of meeting the expectations of the people for a better life. His highest principles would be fully, accurately, and steadfastly to implement the “One country, two systems” principle, and safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests. His mission and vision would be to accelerate appropriate economic diversification, and better integrate Macao into – and to serve – national development plans.

The Chief Executive-elect pledged to unite and effectively lead the various sectors of society and the members of the public. Enhancing the Government’s guiding role, he would: mobilise initiatives; employ a proactive and creative approach; listen to public opinion; make use of the people’s wisdom; rally public support; and promote comprehensive development in sectors related to social, economic, cultural, and livelihood interests.

Mr Sam also mentioned that the love and backing of his family have always been his greatest support. Since the establishment of the MSAR, he had served as the President of the Court of Final Appeal. Over the past 25 years, his colleagues at the court had stood by his side in the face of any challenges. He said he would always carry in his heart gratitude and dedication, in order to live up to the expectations of the times and of the society, and would dedicate all the effort he could to this beloved city and its residents.