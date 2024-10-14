H2 Innovation Award Winners Announced: Iljin Hysolus Selected as Top Innovation Technology at H2 MEET 2024

Group photo of the award winners at the H2 Innovation Award ceremony Jaewon Hwang, Executive Vice President of Iljin Hysolus, receiving the Grand Prize at the H2 Innovation Award Jaekyu Kim, CEO of Mt. H Control Valves, receiving the Top Prize in Storage Transportation at the H2 Innovation Award Claus Nussgruber, CEO of Utility Global, receiving the Top Prize in Hydrogen Production at the H2 Innovation Award Charlie Suhan Youn, CEO of EFlow, receiving the Top Prize in Utilization at the H2 Innovation Award

Top Prize winners in three categories are: Utility Global in Hydrogen Production; Mt. H Control Valves in Storage/Transportation; EFlow in Utilization

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iljin Hysolus (CEO Sung Mo Yang), the only company in Korea with Type 4 hydrogen fuel tank manufacturing technology, won the Grand Prize for its 'Type 4 Hydrogen Transport Tube Trailer' at H2 MEET 2024 The H2 MEET Organizing Committee* (Chairman Nam-hoon Kang) announced the top 10 H2 Innovation Award 2024 winners on the 25th.* Hosted by the Korea Automobile & Mobility Industry Association, the Korea Hydrogen Association, the Hydrogen Energy Network, the Korea Energy Agency, and the Korea Industry Forum.Now in its fourth year, the H2 Innovation Award recognizes outstanding hydrogen technologies from companies of all sizes, including large corporations, SMEs, and startups. The awards are part of a comprehensive technical presentation and ceremony organized by the H2 MEET Organizing Committee and co-hosted by the Korea Hydrogen Association, Korea Energy Agency, and the Korea Institute for Industrial Technology Evaluation and Planning.The awards span three categories: hydrogen production, storage and transportation, and utilization. They aim to promote industry growth and technological exchange.The committee accepted applications in July and selected ten finalists after preliminary evaluations. From these, the Grand Prize winners and top prize winners in each category were chosen through final presentations.▲ The Grand Prize was awarded to Iljin Hysolus for its 'Type 4 Hydrogen Fuel Tank.' ▲ The Top Prize in the Hydrogen Production Category went to Utility Global for its 'H2Gen™ Reactor.' ▲ The Top Prize in the Storage/Transportation Category was awarded to Mt. H Control Valves for its 'High-Pressure Hydrogen Dispenser Flow Control Valve.' ▲ The Top Prize in the Utilization Category went to EFlow for its '1.5Kw Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generator.'The H2 Innovation Award 2024 ceremony was held on the afternoon of the 25th at the Grand Ballroom of KINTEX Exhibition Hall 1.In his congratulatory remarks, Chairman Nam-hoon Kang emphasized the growing importance of the hydrogen economy and said that the H2 Innovation Awards would foster innovation across all areas, including hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization, and support the balanced development of Korea’s hydrogen industry.Jaewon Hwang, Executive Vice President of Iljin Hysolus, who accepted the Grand Prize, said, "I sincerely thank everyone who worked tirelessly day and night. I ask the government to continue its unwavering support to help the hydrogen industry thrive."◆ Grand Prize: Iljin Hysolus 'Type 4 Hydrogen Transport Tube Trailer' Iljin Hysolus is the only company in Korea that has the technology to produce Type 4 hydrogen transport tube trailers. Globally, only Iljin Hysolus and Toyota of Japan can manufacture these trailers.The Type 4 Hydrogen Transport Tube Trailer, made from a non-metallic liner and carbon fiber composite (Type 4) instead of the conventional steel container (Type 1), offers superior storage capacity and safety. It also significantly reduces fuel costs by lowering the weight of the transport, improving hydrogen transportation efficiency.◆ Top Prize (Hydrogen Production Category): Utility Global's 'H2Gen™ Reactor' The 'H2Gen™ Reactor' is based on Utility Global's proprietary eXERO technology platform, which produces hydrogen using residual energy in the form of carbon monoxide from exhaust gases. The process requires no electricity for hydrogen conversion and can be applied across various industrial processes. It also offers advantages in total cost of ownership, flexibility, and integration with existing methods.◆ Top Prize (Storage/Transportation Category): Mt. H Control Valves' 'High-Pressure Hydrogen Dispenser Flow Control Valve' The 'High-Pressure Hydrogen Dispenser Flow Control Valve' simplifies production processes and enhances management efficiency. Its fully independent body and trim design allow for valve standardization, even in environments requiring multiple valve specifications. Unlike traditional valves, the cartridge structure enables fine control of flow rates, allowing for performance adjustments or maintenance without shutting down equipment or disassembling pipelines.◆ Top Prize (Utilization Category): EFlow's '1.5Kw Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generator' EFlow's 1.5Kw hydrogen fuel cell power generator is a portable power solution for emergency power needs during blackouts. This portable generator is an off-grid power source without noise, smoke, or pollution. It can be recharged without capacity limits as long as hydrogen is available.The other Excellence Award winners included: ▲ Hydrogen Production Category: TechCross (Renewable energy-connected alkaline water electrolysis system) and Carbon Value (Blue hydrogen production using RPB-based CO2 capture system) ▲ Storage/Transportation Category: Emerson Korea (Safety valve for liquid hydrogen) and UNID bt Plus (Hydrogen gas detection product) ▲ Utilization Category: Energyn (Low strain rate tensile tester for hydrogen embrittlement evaluation) and the Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (Direct injection hydrogen engine).

