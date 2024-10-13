Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Jackson County

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Disaster Recovery Center is opening Sunday, Oct. 13 in Sylva (Jackson County) to assist North Carolina survivors who experienced loss from Helene.

The Jackson County DRC is located at:

Jackson County Annex Building

198 WBI Drive

Sylva, N.C. 28779

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

Centers are already open in Asheville, Lenoir and Marion. To find those center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362. Additional recovery centers will be opening soon. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in 27 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app . You may also call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information about North Carolina recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4827. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.