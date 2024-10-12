Submit Release
MPD Seeking Suspects in Burglary of Establishment

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a burglary of a business in Northeast.

On Thursday, October 3, 2024, at approximately 3:53 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered an establishment in the Unit block of K Street, Northeast. The suspects stole property from the establishment and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/-hxIvjvNaLE

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24152962

###

