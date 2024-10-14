Andrew Bryniarski as Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003 Factory of the Dead 2024 Calendar Factory of the Dead Character

Factory of the Dead Announces Special Guest Andrew Bryniarski, Iconic Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory of the Dead is offering a unique Halloween experience this year with a limited-time opportunity to meet Andrew Bryniarski, the actor who portrayed Leatherface in the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Bryniarski, known for roles in films such as Scooby-Doo, Batman Returns, The Program, and Street Fighter, will be making a special appearance on November 1st and 2nd at Factory of the Dead.

Horror fans will have the chance to meet Bryniarski during two exclusive events:

- In-Costume Photo Ops: Guests can capture a photo with Bryniarski dressed as Leatherface. These limited spots are available for online purchase only.

- Out-of-Costume Autograph Sessions: Guests can get their photo with Andrew signed during this session. These opportunities are also limited and can be secured online.

Ticket Packages Include one Haunted House Attraction ticket and admission to two mini attractions:

- Haunted House SpeedPass + Leatherface Photo Op Combo (6:30 PM - 8:00 PM) starting at $70

- Haunted House SpeedPass + Leatherface Selfie Combo (6:30 PM - 8:00 PM) starting at $85

- Haunted House SpeedPass + Andrew Bryniarski Pre-Printed Autograph Combo (9:00 PM - 11:00 PM) starting at $70

This event will take place during the final weekend of the Factory of the Dead's 2024 Halloween season. Attendees can also enjoy the haunted house's regular attractions, including the thrilling Blackout / No Lights event on November 1st and 2nd.

Event Dates:

- Regular Haunt Dates: October 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27

- Leatherface Photo Op: November 1st & 2nd, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

- Autograph Signing with Andrew Bryniarski: November 1st & 2nd, 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM

- Blackout / No Lights Event: November 1st & 2nd

All photo-op, autograph, and regular haunt tickets can be purchased online at https://factoryofthedead.com.

About Factory of the Dead:

Factory of the Dead is the largest haunted attraction in the Tri-Cities area, offering year-round events such as An X-Mas Horror Story, Valentine’s Massacre, Slay Patrick’s Leprechaun’s Curse, Creep Easter Egg Hunt, and Halfway to Halloween. The attraction provides a variety of themed events designed to deliver exciting and immersive experiences for guests of all ages (parental discretion advised).

Contact Information:

Factory of the Dead

906 Lapeer Ave, Saginaw, MI 48607

Phone: (989) 771-6900

Email: factoryofthedead@gmail.com

Website: https://factoryofthedead.com

Factory of the Dead 2024 Teaser Video

Legal Disclaimer:

