Fear Expo's Halloween & Haunted Attraction Show releases the lineup for April 11th-14th, 2024 in Owensboro, KY.

Haunted House Industry Professionals & Enthusiast, prepare as Fear Expo gears up for another year at the Owensboro Convention Center, from April 11th to 14th, 2024. Fear Expo invites attendees into the world of fear and entertainment.

The Ultimate Haunt Tour - Thursday, April 11th

Fear Expo announces the Pre-Show Bus Tour, set to embark on April 11, 2024. This tour will immerse attendees in the top-rated haunted attractions Indiana has to offer.

Participants will have the opportunity to delve into five haunted houses:

• Evansville Nightmare Factory

• Abattoir Haunted Attraction

• Shattered Nightmares Haunted House

• Necropolis Underground Haunted Attraction

• Nightmare On Edgewood Haunted House

Attendees can secure their spot on the tour for just $235, which includes:

• Admission to all five Haunted Attractions

• Round-trip transportation for convenience and safety

• Snacks, lunch, and dinner to keep participants fueled for the frights

• Exclusive Ultimate Haunt Tour T-shirt

• Goodie Bag filled with terrifying treats

VIP Day - April 12th:

Kicking off the weekend's festivities is Fear Expo’s VIP Day on April 12th. VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive perks, including early access to the Fear Expo National Tradeshow floor, Networking events, Haunt Master Classes and so much more on Friday.

Friday Night Party with HellzaPoppin Circus Sideshow & LIVE Music afterward by Mt. Lugosi:

On Friday night, Fear Expo invites attendees to let loose at the Friday Night Party. Featuring electrifying performances by the renowned Hellzapoppin Circus SideShow and live music by Mr. Lugosi.

Haunt Master Classes - April 12th, 13th, & 14th:

Fear Expo is proud to present a series of Haunt Master Classes on April 12th, 13th, and 14th. Industry professionals and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to delve into the art and science of fear entertainment through expert-led workshops and seminars. They have classes for everyone, from the home haunter to the professional haunter, and best of all they are all free.

Halloween Show Opens to the General Public - APRIL 14th:

Concluding the weekend's festivities, Fear Expo opens its doors to the general public on April 14th. Guests of all ages are invited to experience what Fear Expo has to offer.

$3,000 Shopping Spree Giveaway - Sunday, April 14th:

As the grand finale, Fear Expo will be giving away a $3,000 shopping spree on Sunday, April 14th. With $500 up for grabs every 30 minutes, six lucky winners will have the opportunity to enhance their own collection of frightful delights. Valid for Fear Expo online registered ticket holders.

For ticket purchases and more information, visit https://FearExpoLive.com.

Location:

Owensboro Convention Center

501 W 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $30

VIP Access: $149 (includes all events)

Accommodations:

Book early to secure the best rates in Owensboro. Fear Expo attendees can enjoy exclusive discounts at participating hotels. Visit https://fearexpolive.com/owensboro-hotels for more information.

How to Register:

Visit https://fearexpolive.com to register for Fear Expo 2024 and join the haunting community for an unforgettable experience.

About Fear Expo:

Fear Expo is the leading event for haunted attraction professionals, Halloween enthusiasts, and industry experts. With a focus on education, networking, and showcasing the latest products and technologies in the haunt industry, Fear Expo is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the art of haunting.

Registration Links

Attendee Registration: https://fearexpolive.com/owensboro-buyer-registration

Exhibitor Registration: https://fearexpolive.com/exhibitor-registration/

#FearExpo2024 #HauntedAttractions #HalloweenEnthusiasts #KentuckyHaunts #SpookySpectacle

Fear Expo's VIP Experience