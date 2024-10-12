National Call to Maritime Service and Submarine Industrial Base Visit the University of Alabama

WASHINGTON – Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower & Reserve Affairs), the Honorable Franklin R. Parker visited the University of Alabama on October 12, 2024, in partnership with the Navy Submarine Industrial Base program. As the Department of the Navy’s senior representative at the University’s football game against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Secretary Parker helped carry the message for the Department’s Maritime Statecraft and educated attendees on the endless career opportunities available – both in and out of uniform.

The state of Alabama’s role in U.S. naval history has been steadfast for centuries, and it continues to be vital to building the Department’s maritime workforce. Thousands of Sailors, Marines, and Civilians hail from the state. The National Call to Maritime Service, an initiative to attract talent to naval careers, and BuildSubmarines.com were co-sponsors for the game, demonstrating a whole-of-government and whole-of-industry partnership necessary to ensure national security.

"In an era where the stakes are incredibly high, we must attract and retain top-tier talent," Secretary Parker stated. “We are committed to raising awareness of the critical openings available for individuals to leverage their talents, develop their skills, and pursue their passions through a career of public service.” The Department of the Navy offers a unique proposition—a chance to serve on the front lines of freedom and an opportunity to grow personally and professionally.

This visit comes at a crucial time as the Navy expands its submarine industrial base. The Department of Navy recently supported the purchase of an Alabama Shipyard, a strategic move that will boost submarine production capacity and create approximately 3,000 new, sustainable jobs in the region.

“This public and private sector partnership demonstrates our commitment to building vital capability and capacity required for the submarine industrial base,” Matt Sermon, Executive Director, Program Executive Office Strategic Submarines said. “By investing together with industry in Alabama, we're not just increasing our ability to build the next generation of submarines but creating a hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing, and workforce development. For University of Alabama students, alumni, fans, and stakeholders, this represents an incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation and contribute to our national security."

For University of Alabama students, the submarine industrial base offers a specific opportunity to hire and train the next generation of workforce members who are mission critical to building the submarines and systems the Navy needs.

For more information about the National Call to Maritime Service and future military and federal employment opportunities, please visit https://www.secnav.navy.mil/calltomaritimeservice/Pages/default.aspx.

For more information about amazing opportunities in the Submarine Industrial Base and how you can support your Navy without wearing a uniform, please visit https://www.buildsubmarines.com/.