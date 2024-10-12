CE: Ensure Sunday's Chief Executive Election is held lawfully and efficiently

MACAU, October 12 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today called for utmost effort to ensure tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) Chief Executive Election – the first since the latest amendment to the Chief Executive Election Law – is carried out in a lawful, efficient, and orderly manner.

Mr Ho made the remark as he toured the polling station to be used for the election, in order to review preparations at the venue.

The Chief Executive Election polling is to be held starting at 10am tomorrow at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

On today’s tour, the Chief Executive was accompanied by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon. During the visit, Mr Ho was briefed by the President of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election, Ms Song Man Lei, about tomorrow’s election process. This included information about: the arrangements for verifying the identity of Chief Executive Election Committee members when they arrive at the venue; procedures for distributing ballot papers; how they should be marked; how they should be cast into a ballot box; the vote counting; reading aloud the vote cast; and the announcement of the results.

Mr Ho said the amended Chief Executive Election Law, enacted last year, aimed at further implementation of the “patriots governing Macao” principle. Tomorrow’s Chief Executive Election held great significance, marking another crucial demonstration of the latest legislative amendments, following the election of members of the Chief Executive Election Committee. The Electoral Affairs Commission must make further effort – based on the fundamentals of its role – to ensure all details of the election process are properly arranged; and should support all Chief Executive Election Committee members in fulfilling their duties, so they can elect the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive also affirmed the work of the Electoral Affairs Commission since its establishment for this election, in carrying out various electoral tasks, particularly in strictly adhering to the amended content of the Chief Executive Election Law. Mr Ho also mentioned the work by the Electoral Affairs Commission related to implementing and monitoring the requirement for individuals – those either seeking a seat on the Chief Executive Election Committee or running for the post of Chief Executive – to pledge allegiance to the People’s Republic of China and its MSAR. The Electoral Affairs Commission successfully completed the relevant review of such pledges, in accordance with the new requirements. Additionally, in accordance with the newly-amended Oath-taking Law, the Electoral Affairs Commission satisfactorily arranged for all Chief Executive Election Committee members to swear their oaths in written form, noted Mr Ho.

Additionally, the Electoral Affairs Commission had ensured favourable conditions for the polling to choose members of the Chief Executive Election Committee, resulting in a record-high in voter turnout and in overall participation rates, noted Mr Ho.

The Electoral Affairs Commission and its secretariat would spare no effort in preparing for tomorrow’s election of the sixth-term Chief Executive, said Ms Song. The polling equipment had been set up in advance, allowing sufficient time for system testing and personnel drills. Currently, all work arrangements had been put in place, aiming to ensure that all processes run smoothly tomorrow, and guarantee that the Chief Executive Election is conducted smoothly.

After the briefing, Mr Ho also reviewed the setup at the polling venue, and the setup inside polling booths.

Oher members of the Electoral Affairs Commission attending today’s briefing and accompanying Mr Ho on the visit were Mr Mai Man Ieng, Mr Seng Ioi Man, Ms Ng Wai Han, and Ms Chan Lou.