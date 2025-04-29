Macao Creative Pavilion participates in the Hong Kong International Licensing Show to promote Macao’s original IP brands

MACAU, April 29 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) organised the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative industries in the Hong Kong International Licensing Show 2025, in which it has set up the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, creating business opportunities and exchanges for local cultural and creative industries, supporting the local original IP brands and expanding their market externally.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the “Hong Kong International Licensing Show” is held from 28 to 30 April, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As one of the licensing-focused exhibitions in Asia, it provides a one-stop platform for global licensors, brands, licensees, licensing agents and traders from all over the world to explore cross-disciplinary business collaboration. With an area of around 120 square meters, this year’s “Macao Creative Pavilion” gathers 12 Macao’s original IP brands to showcase Macao’s diverse and creative cultural image through Macao’s IP characters of diverse styles. During the event, various promotion sessions will be held at the pavilion in order to enhance the visibility of local IPs on this international platform. In collaboration with the organiser, online and offline business pairing sessions will also be hosted, facilitating Macao’s cultural and creative industries to expand their business into global market.

The opening ceremony of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” was held on 28 April. The representative of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Wong Chi Chong, led the distinguished guests including the Director of Merchandise Trade and Innovation & External Relations of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Iris Wong; the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Hoi Io Meng and the representative of the Cultural Development Fund, Chang Hong Cheong, to visit the pavilion.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has been committed to fostering the development of Macao’s original IP brands and has organised the participation of Macao’s original IP brands in the show for several consecutive years. This year, the pavilion covers a larger area to display more Macao’s original IP brands, in the hope of increasing public awareness of the referred brands through the platform of the show, exploring the possibility of collaboration, enriching the diversity of cultural products, expanding external markets and promoting the development of Macao’s cultural industries.

The participating exhibitors from Macao in the event include: Whatelephant, Bucket King, Cosmic Travelers, Ho Sio Chong, Mr.Bubbles, Tea Baby, MAX, Nanara & PP Bear, Chillin Family, Fu Lu Shou, João & Maya and Underdog.

For more information about the Hong Kong International Licensing Show 2025, please visit the event’s official website at www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow.