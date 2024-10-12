Would You Like to do Business with FEMA After Disasters? Here’s How

WASHINGTON – FEMA works with private sector vendors to help fulfill our response needs for disasters like Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The agency’s Doing Business with FEMA webpage outlines the steps that companies looking to compete for federal contracts should take. During response and recovery, our goal is to contract with local businesses in the affected area whenever practical and feasible.

FEMA will only engage with companies through the federal procurement process. Working through this process is necessary to do business with FEMA. Business solicitations sent to individual members of the FEMA workforce will not be processed. The FEMA website outlines how companies can see and respond to the agency’s solicitations. The key steps to beginning the process are:

Consult your local procurement center: We recommend you consider consulting with these Procurement Technical Assistance Centers.

We recommend you consider consulting with these Procurement Technical Assistance Centers. Register with SAM.gov : This is the System for Award Management. Entity registrations are free, and registration is required to do business with the federal government.

This is the System for Award Management. Entity registrations are free, and registration is required to do business with the federal government. Understand the FEMA mission: FEMA’s mission, as authorized by the Robert T. Stafford Act, is to help people before, during and after disasters.

FEMA’s mission, as authorized by the Robert T. Stafford Act, is to help people before, during and after disasters. Monitor contracting sites for opportunities: Contracting sites are listed on FEMA’s webpage.

Debris removal is often contracted locally after a disaster. If your company provides debris removal services, you can sign up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contractor Registry. You can also register your business information (including your capabilities and locations served).

Additional information can be found on our Frequently Asked Questions webpage.