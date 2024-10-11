MPD Searching for Vehicle in Southwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in an armed robbery in Southwest.



On Friday, October 11, 2024, at approximately 1:22 a.m., the victim was riding a bicycle in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest, when the suspects’ vehicle struck him from behind. One of the suspects exited the vehicle, brandished a handgun, and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s property and then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspects’ vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/YSe4x2lN4z8

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24157570

###