News Release – DOH Reports Additional Mpox Cases

DOH REPORTS ADDITIONAL MPOX CASES

Mpox vaccination encouraged for anyone at risk

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 11, 2024 24-135

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is reporting two additional cases of mpox diagnosed in Hawaiʻi. One case was associated with out-of-state exposure. In the other case, no out-of-state exposure or link to other prior cases was identified, suggesting the mpox infection was locally acquired.

There have been seven mpox cases diagnosed in Hawai‘i in 2024. These additional cases bring the total number of cases reported to the Hawaiʻi DOH since June 3, 2022 to 53. Those at higher risk of mpox infection should consider being vaccinated with two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. JYNNEOS vaccination will be offered at this year’s Honolulu Pride Festival, Saturday Oct. 19 at the Waikīkī Shell.

Health care providers in each county continue to vaccinate high-risk individuals. Additionally, retail pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens now offer JYNNEOS vaccinations. Find a provider offering the vaccine here: https://health.hawaii.gov/mpox.

Transmission

The risk of mpox infection remains low for most Hawai‘i residents. Mpox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material or items used by someone with mpox. The infection may be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

The current cases of clade II mpox, both nationally and in Hawai‘i, are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with mpox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Ask new partners about their health, including recent rashes or sores. If you or your partner feel sick or have new or unexplained rashes or sores, avoid close contact with others until getting checked out by a health care provider. Don’t share bedding, clothing, or toothbrushes with people outside your household. If attending events with lots of direct, skin-to-skin contact, minimizing physical contact and partners can reduce risk.

Symptoms, Testing and Treatment

Individuals with mpox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rashes or sores, should immediately contact their health care provider. Testing and treatment are available. Persons without a health care provider can seek care at the STI/HIV Clinic at the Diamond Head Health Center.

Public Health Monitoring for Clade I Mpox Virus

On Aug. 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an ongoing clade I mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighboring countries a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The clade I mpox has not been detected in the U.S. or Hawaiʻi and only few travel-associated cases have been identified to date outside the currently affected countries in central Africa.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health will continue to monitor for clade I mpox through investigation of all suspected mpox cases. Hawaiʻi residents traveling internationally are encouraged to review updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mpox vaccination recommendations and travel health notices.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, which protects against clade II mpox, is also expected to protect against clade I mpox.

Vaccination Recommendations

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide. For full protection, you should get two doses of JYNNEOS four weeks apart. Those at higher risk for mpox and who should consider being vaccinated include:

Individuals who meet both the following criteria: Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, as well as transgender people who have sex with men; and Have multiple or casual sex partners (such as through dating apps) or expect to have this mpox risk in the future.

People who have a sex partner in any of the categories described above;

Anyone with close contact in the last 14 days to a person with known or suspected mpox infection;

Travelers to a country with a clade I mpox outbreak who anticipate any of the following activities during travel, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation: Sex with a new partner Sex at a commercial sex venue (e.g., a sex club or bathhouse) Sex in exchange for money, goods, drugs or other trade Sex in association with a large public event (e.g., a rave, party, or festival)

Anyone in any of these categories who has received only one mpox vaccine dose.

Vaccine Sites

Pharmacies

Vaccine Clinics

Oʻahu residents can contact:

Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center (in Honolulu) at 808-521-2437

Kaiser Permanente, Māpunapuna Medical Office (in Honolulu) at 808-432-2000

Waikīkī Health at 808-922-4787

Kauaʻi residents can contact:

Malama Pono Health Services (in Līhuʻe) at 808-246-9577

Maui residents can contact:

Malama I Ke Ola Health Center (in Wailuku) at 808-871-7772

Hawaiʻi Island residents can contact:

Hāmākua-Kohala Health Centers (in Honokaʻa) at 808-930-2751

Kumukahi Health + Wellness (in Hilo and Kona) at 808-982-8800

On April 1, 2024, Bavarian Nordic commercially launched its JYNNEOS vaccine and opened ordering of the vaccine through commercial wholesalers. As a result, the JYNNEOS vaccine may potentially be accessed at other clinics and pharmacies. Those interested in getting mpox vaccination at other locations can call ahead to determine availability.

Further information and updates can be found at health.hawaii.gov/mpox.

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]