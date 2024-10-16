VARELA to Donate a Portion of November Sales to Cancer Research for Prostate and Testicular Cancer

VARELA Premium Handcrafted Beard Care Kit VARELA Beard Oil, Beard Balm, and Beard Wash Varela Skin and Hair Care, LLC logo

VARELA donates a portion of November sales to prostate and testicular cancer research, promoting men's health while offering premium beard care products.

By donating a portion of our sales, we hope to raise awareness and support research efforts aimed at combating these prevalent health issues among men.” — Israel Varela

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARELA, a premium luxury skin and beard care brand for men, proudly announces that a percentage of each sale in November will be donated to cancer research focusing on prostate and testicular cancer. This initiative aims to raise awareness and contribute to essential research while promoting the importance of men’s health.As November approaches, men across the nation are embracing their natural look by growing out their beards. While letting facial hair flourish, they will need the right products to maintain it. VARELA offers a handcrafted premium beard care kit designed for men who want to look and feel their best while supporting a vital cause.“We believe in creating products that not only enhance men's grooming experiences but also contribute to significant health initiatives,” said Israel Varela, founder of VARELA. “By donating a portion of our sales, we hope to raise awareness and support research efforts aimed at combating these prevalent health issues among men.”The handcrafted VARELA beard care kit includes high-quality oils and balms that nourish and condition facial hair, ensuring that men can maintain a soft, healthy, and well-groomed beard throughout the month. This luxurious kit is perfect for those looking to ditch the razor and embrace their natural style while making a positive impact.In addition to supporting a noble cause, customers purchasing VARELA products will enjoy the confidence that comes with using all-natural, safe, and effective grooming solutions. The brand emphasizes the importance of confidence and self-care, making it a perfect choice for men looking to elevate their grooming routine.VARELA products are exclusively available on Amazon and TikTok Shop , ensuring easy access for all customers. Each purchase during November will help fund crucial research for prostate and testicular cancer, creating a meaningful impact in the fight against these diseases.As Israel Varela stated, “I have learned a lot over the past two years creating this brand and products for our customers. My goal is to continue creating and providing products for men that are all-natural, safe, and instill confidence.”Join VARELA in supporting cancer research this November. By purchasing the premium beard care kit or any VARELA product, you are not just investing in your grooming routine but also contributing to a cause that affects countless men and their families.VARELA offers men’s skin and hair care products for the everyman that are clean, organic, and cruelty free. We believe a man’s body is his temple and what you put on your body is just as important as what you put in your body. VARELA products are designed to enhance a man’s confidence. Visit getvarela.com to learn more.

