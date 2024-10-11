VARELA Gives Back for Hurricane Helene and Milton Relief Efforts

VARELA Premium Handcrafted Beard Care Kit VARELA Premium 4pc Men's Skin Care Set Varela Skin and Hair Care, LLC logo

VARELA Skin and Hair Care, LLC has announced they will donate a percentage of all profits in October for hurricane relief efforts.

I have many friends who live in that part of the country who are good, honest, and hard working people. So we all have to do our part to give back and help out.” — Israel Varela

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varela Skin and Hair Care, LLC which operates under the brand name VARELA has announced they will be donating a percentage of all profits towards relief efforts from damage caused by Hurricane’s Helene and Milton. “These two hurricanes wreaked havoc on the southeastern part of our country and we just felt like we had to do something to give back.” says VARELA CEO Israel Varela. A percentage of all profits for sales in the month of October 2024 will be donated to local relief efforts.VARELA produces and sells organic Men’s Skin Care and Beard Care products that can be found exclusively on Amazon and Tik Tok Shop. The premium VARELA Handcrafted Beard Care Kit is a seven piece kit that includes a beard oil, beard balm, beard wash, beard massager, sandalwood comb, stainless steel scissors, and a convenient travel bag to neatly store everything in. The VARELA Men’s Skin Care Kit is a four step regimen system that includes a men’s face scrub, men’s morning moisturizer with SPF20, men’s evening moisturizer, and men’s face cleanser in a one month supply kit.Israel Varela says, “I have many friends who live in that part of the country who are good, honest, and hard working people. So we all have to do our part to give back and help out.”VARELA offers men’s skin and hair care products for the everyman that are clean, organic, and cruelty free. We believe a man’s body is his temple and what you put on your body is just as important as what you put in your body. VARELA products are designed to enhance a man’s confidence. Visit getvarela.com to learn more.

