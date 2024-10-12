Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for murder

BLAINE, Wash. — Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a Canadian citizen who illegally entered the United States from Canada Wednesday near Sumas.

Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a Canadian citizen Wednesday morning who was wanted in a murder investigation.

At approximately 6 p.m., Sumas Station agents responded to a call from a local rideshare driver concerning a suspicious person requesting a ride.

Sumas agents responded and, after a brief foot chase, took the man into custody.

The man, later identified as Neckolece Denis-Fouche, was found to be a Canadian citizen who illegally entered the United States from Canada.

Denis-Fouche was turned over to Canadian authorities Thursday morning through the Sumas Port of Entry. Canadian authorities identified Denis-Fouche as an individual who has an extraditable warrant for murder in Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada.

“I am proud of the swift and decisive actions by our agents in apprehending this dangerous individual,” said Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rosario Vasquez. “Our close collaboration with Canadian authorities was instrumental in ensuring that this fugitive will face justice.”