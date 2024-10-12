Regular full nightly closures for H-1 resurfacing, Kapi‘olani Overpass to Miller Street, completed

Main, News Posted on Oct 11, 2024 in Highways News

Lane closures will be needed for secondary work beginning Sunday, Oct. 13; a full closure for expansion joint replacement will be scheduled later this month

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs freeway users that paving for the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project, Kapi‘olani Overpass to Miller Street has been completed. The regular full nightly closures of the H-1 westbound between University Avenue and Alexander Street will no longer be needed.

HDOT will close two left lanes on the H-1 westbound, from the University Avenue off-ramp to the Alexander Street on-ramp, on Sunday Oct. 13 through Monday morning, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for adjustment of an electrical pull box in the freeway median and to clean spilled paint within the travel lanes.

Full nighttime closures will be needed for expansion joint replacement within the project limits. These closures will be announced when they are confirmed.

The estimated completion for the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project, Kapi‘olani Overpass to Miller Street was October 2024. HDOT appreciates the patience of road users as we work to maintain our highway system.

The status of HDOT’s other current H-1 projects is:

Project Name Typical Work Schedule Est. Completion H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements Vicinity of Valkenburg Street to Middle Street Nightly, Tuesday – Monday, no work Monday nights 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day June 2025 H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation Nightly, Friday from 8 p.m. to Monday 2:30 a.m. (Sunday closures end at 6 p.m.) March 2025 H-1 Pearl City and Waimalu Viaduct Improvements between the Hālawa Interchange and the H-1/H-2 split Nightly, Tuesday – Friday (AM) from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday March 2027 (Work is suspended due to shearwater fledgling season. HDOT is in discussions with USFW for a night work waiver for future seasons) H-1 Eastbound Improvements – Ola Lane to Likelike Highway Offramp More information on the H-1 Ola Lane project can be found at https://h1widening.com/ August 2026

HDOT provides a weekly look ahead at scheduled roadwork throughout the state at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

