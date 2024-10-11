Red tag blind drawing for Quincy Bay set for Oct. 19

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 11 - The red tag blind drawing for Quincy Bay Waterfowl Management Area will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources district office in Pittsfield.





Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the drawing will take place at noon. The office is at 1252 W. Washington St. in Pittsfield. To participate, applicants must present the following:

a 2023 or 2024 regular Illinois hunting license (no apprentice licenses or youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification);

a 2023 or 2024 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law; and

a valid photo identification.

Waterfowl blinds are allocated for a one-year period. Hunters with further questions about the drawing can call 217-407-1406.