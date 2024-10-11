Governor Pritzker Temporarily Suspends IFTA/MFUT Requirements Due to Hurricanes Milton & Helene

ILLINOIS, October 11 - CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) have temporarily waived the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) registration and motor fuel use tax (MFUT) single trip permitting for qualified motor vehicles engaged in interstate disaster relief efforts as a result of Hurricanes Milton & Helene. The suspension, pursuant to 35 ILCS 505/13a.4 and 13a.5, is effective from October 11, 2024, through November 09, 2024.

"Here in Illinois, we understand the devastating effects of climate change and we're here to support ongoing relief efforts in any way we can," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why my administration is suspending IFTA/MFUT requirements for vehicles providing aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This temporary suspension will expedite the delivery of crucial resources to families in need."





Operators of qualified motor vehicles traveling into or through Illinois responding specifically to power, communications, utilities and infrastructure restoration to areas that fall under the declaration of emergency will not be ticketed or otherwise penalized for non-registration for IFTA/MFUT, provided they can provide adequate proof of the destination or the vehicle's last destination within the declared area. Illinois will also waive IFTA-required credentials and MFUT single trip permits to qualified motor vehicles specifically delivering goods, services or foods necessary for sustaining life and livestock in the area covered in the declaration.





For more information and an official copy of the Emergency Waiver, please visit www.tax.illinois.gov.