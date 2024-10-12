Survey on mental health, suicide prevention shows uptick in 988 hotline awareness

A survey released Oct. 9 and funded by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Suicide Prevention Resource Center and the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, a public-private partnership whose members include the AHA, shows 63% of U.S. adults are aware of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a 6% increase from 2022. The survey also found that 71% of adults feel comfortable contacting a mental health hotline, while 15% said they have used one previously. Among other findings, 91% of U.S. adults perceive mental health as equal to or more important than physical health, but 49% feel that physical health is treated as more important. For additional resources on suicide prevention, visit www.aha.org/suicideprevention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.