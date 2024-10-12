Submit Release
Survey on mental health, suicide prevention shows uptick in 988 hotline awareness

A survey released Oct. 9 and funded by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Suicide Prevention Resource Center and the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, a public-private partnership whose members include the AHA, shows 63% of U.S. adults are aware of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a 6% increase from 2022. The survey also found that 71% of adults feel comfortable contacting a mental health hotline, while 15% said they have used one previously. Among other findings, 91% of U.S. adults perceive mental health as equal to or more important than physical health, but 49% feel that physical health is treated as more important.

For additional resources on suicide prevention, visit www.aha.org/suicideprevention.

