Amalfi Jets Launches First Annual 'Stand Up for Safety Day' and Introduces AmalfiShield, a New Risk Assessment System

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, a premier private jet charter company, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural “Stand Up for Safety Day” as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to safety and excellence in private aviation. This landmark event celebrates the introduction of the Amalfi Tailwinds Safety Program, a comprehensive initiative designed to ensure that every member of the Amalfi team is fully versed in aviation safety standards.

As part of the Tailwinds program, all Amalfi employees participate in an immersive safety demonstration and complete an internal quiz to mitigate safety risks and allow the Amalfi team to work effectively in partnership with operators. This rigorous process reinforces Amalfi’s core value of maintaining the highest safety standards throughout the organization. To further solidify its dedication to safety, Amalfi invited Richard Mend, CEO of Mend Aviation, and an FAA FAASTEAM Representative and host of various aviation seminars at Van Nuys Airport (VNY), to deliver a talk on regulatory compliance and best practices, providing valuable insights directly from an industry authority.

Coinciding with the first-ever “Stand Up for Safety Day,” Amalfi Jets is thrilled to unveil AmalfiShield, an innovative risk assessment system developed to work in tandem with operators before each flight. This pioneering system highlights Amalfi’s steadfast dedication to mitigating risks and enhancing operational safety, setting a new standard in private jet aviation.

“At Amalfi, the safety of our clients and crew is our highest priority,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “With the introduction of our Tailwinds Safety Program and the launch of AmalfiShield, we’re taking a proactive approach to risk management. By thoroughly assessing potential risks before every flight, we’re not only elevating our operational safety but also providing our clients with the peace of mind they deserve.”

AmalfiShield represents Amalfi's commitment to safety, through its own internal software that allows our Flight Operations Team to input parameters of our upcoming flights, and calculate a risk assessment, in which our team can reach out and work in tandem with our Operator partners to reduce risk factors. These include weather, weight & balance, airport location, etc. Through our proactive risk assessment tool, we further commit to creating a culture prioritizing safety for our valued clients.

For more information about Amalfi Jet’s first “Stand Up for Safety Day,” visit: https://youtu.be/iDHYjDlo1eI?si=LDJu97DHPUGgjWFN

With these initiatives, Amalfi Jets is reinforcing its leadership in safety and service excellence, continuing to set the bar for the private aviation industry.

With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets provides clients with the convenience of booking every aspect of their journey through a single trusted provider.

Amalfi Jets prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service through its dedicated in-house concierge team, available 24/7 for cardholders. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and beverages, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Committed to the safety and comfort of its passengers, Amalfi maintains the highest cleanliness standards and ensures all aircraft in its network are newly refurbished and in pristine condition.

