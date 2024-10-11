Georgians Should Know Some of the Common Reasons for FEMA’s Eligibility Decisions

ATLANTA – If you applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Helene -- or Tropical Storm Debby, Aug. 4--20, 2024 -- you will receive an eligibility decision letter from FEMA.

If the letter says you are not currently eligible for disaster assistance, remember that this is not a final decision. Read your letter carefully. Sometimes all FEMA needs is more information.

Common reasons you may be deemed ineligible

FEMA needs more information from you . This could include: Proof of insurance coverage A copy of an insurance claim settlement document Proof of your identity Proof of occupancy of the property Proof of ownership of the property and/or Proof that the damaged property was your primary residence during the disaster.

FEMA couldn't contact you – FEMA can't help you if they can't contact you to schedule an inspection. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov to update your information and let us know that you still need assistance.

Your home is still safe to live in – FEMA can help return your home to a safe, sanitary and functional residence. However, it can't make your home like it was before the disaster. If there isn't enough damage to your home caused by the disaster, or the damage doesn't affect whether you can live in the home, you may not be eligible for assistance. Damage to non-essential areas, landscaping or spoiled food is not covered by FEMA assistance.

You do not wish to move, or you're not required to stay elsewhere while repairs are made – If you told FEMA that you weren't willing to leave your home while repairs were being made, FEMA won't be able to offer financial assistance to temporarily relocate you. If your situation changes, contact FEMA to update your application. Renters: If you live in an apartment and the owner requires you to leave so repairs can be made to the apartment or building, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 and update your status. You may be eligible for assistance.

– If you told FEMA that you weren’t willing to leave your home while repairs were being made, FEMA won’t be able to offer financial assistance to temporarily relocate you. If your situation changes, contact FEMA to update your application.

