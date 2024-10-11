Island Pond Disaster Recovery Center to Close October 12, New DRC to Open in Newport October 16

In coordination with state and local partners, we will be permanently closing the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Island Pond at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

This center is currently open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturdays at:

Brighton Town Hall Gym - 49 Mill Street, Island Pond, VT 05846

The closures of these temporary centers are coordinated with state and local partners generally based on the volume of visitors and needs of the community.

A new DRC in Newport is set to open Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Effective October 16, this new center will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturdays at:

Newport City Municipal Building - 222 Main Street, Newport, VT 05855

Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont will be closed Monday, October 14 in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. They will reopen Tuesday, October 15 with normal hours.

Vermonters impacted by both July storms can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. For the most up-to-date locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

There are also three other ways to apply that don’t require visiting a center: