Objections Don’t Void Late Request-for-Admission Answers

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that where a party fails to respond timely to requests for admission, thereby waiving objections, a judge is not foreclosed from denying an ensuing motion to deem the matters admitted where answers are provided prior to the hearing, even if objections are improperly set forth.

