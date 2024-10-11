Objections Don’t Void Late Request-for-Admission Answers

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that where a party fails to respond timely to requests for admission, thereby waiving objections, a judge is not foreclosed from denying an ensuing motion to deem the matters admitted where answers are provided prior to the hearing, even if objections are improperly set forth.

