Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,175 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Releas­es State­ment on Amend­ed Elec­tion Advi­so­ry from Texas Sec­re­tary of State

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement on the amended election advisory from Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.  

“Secretary of State Nelson did the right thing. Her amended election advisory closes a potential loophole that could have allowed noncitizens to attempt to vote. Texas must do everything in its power to prevent noncitizens from voting, and this is a critical step toward securing our elections.”

To read the amended election advisory, click here. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Releas­es State­ment on Amend­ed Elec­tion Advi­so­ry from Texas Sec­re­tary of State

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more