Attorney General Ken Paxton Releases Statement on Amended Election Advisory from Texas Secretary of State
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement on the amended election advisory from Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.
“Secretary of State Nelson did the right thing. Her amended election advisory closes a potential loophole that could have allowed noncitizens to attempt to vote. Texas must do everything in its power to prevent noncitizens from voting, and this is a critical step toward securing our elections.”
To read the amended election advisory, click here.
