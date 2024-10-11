Governor Abbott Announces Navasota Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 11 - October 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Navasota has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Navasota on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“Congratulations to the City of Navasota on being designated a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. “From the era of famed blues musician ‘Mance’ Lipscomb to the city’s music festivals of today, Navasota provides quality musical experiences that contribute significantly to the local economy, attracting visitors and stimulating growth. This designation is a testament to Navasota’s commitment to supporting and promoting its vibrant music scene, and I am certain it will benefit the entire area.”

“Congratulations to the City of Navasota on being designated as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office,” said Representative Kyle Kacal. “This well-deserved designation is no small feat and highlights the city’s steadfast commitment to enriching the lives of its citizens through economic growth and opportunity.”

“The City of Navasota is very excited about becoming a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor Bert Miller. “This certification will work hand-in-hand with our numerous music venues and our designation as ‘The Blues Capital of Texas.’”

“I’m incredibly proud Navasota has become a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Navasota Music Friendly Texas Committee member and Rail & Rye owner Jessica Tucker. “As an owner of a downtown restaurant and rooftop bar, I’ve had the honor of working with musicians from Navasota and surrounding areas. I truly respect these artists who share their creativity and passion at local establishments like my own; they help make the atmosphere so much fun. My family, along with our employees, have enjoyed supporting every musician that performs at Rail & Rye, and we are committed to cultivating an establishment that embraces and appreciates live music. We’re so excited to see what the future holds.”

“Congratulations to the City of Navasota for receiving the Music Friendly Texas Community designation from the Texas Music Office,” said Navasota Music Friendly Texas Committee member and local radio program director Kenny Graves. “As Navasota continues to grow, a thriving, live music scene will play an important part in attracting visitors to the community and offering our music-loving residents more opportunities to spend leisure time in their hometown. I look forward to seeing musicians, food trucks, venues, and other local businesses work together to succeed and create a vibrant music culture in Navasota.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the City of Navasota, and Visit Navasota will be held on Saturday, October 19, during the Navasota Blues Music Festival and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Navasota Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, October 19 at 4:00 PM

Navasota Blues Music Festival

Navasota River Halls

2692 TX-105

Navasota, TX 77868

This ceremony is open to the public, but the Navasota Blues Music Festival featuring Texas music legend lan Moore requires a ticketed entry.

Find more details on the ceremony here: facebook.com/events/1689213458150441

Find more information on the festival here: navasotagrimeschamber.com/event-details/navasota-blues-music-fest

Inquiries may be directed to Taylor Hughes, Marketing & Communications Manager, City of Navasota, 936-825-6475, thughes@navasotatx.gov

Navasota becomes the 67th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 65 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.