Social Circle, GA (October 11, 2024) - The GBI has arrested and charged Rosalynn Ellison, age 19, and Jevhon Reece, age 20, both of Social Circle, Walton County, GA, with conspiracy, armed robbery, aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of Adrian Wofford, age 23, of Jefferson, GA.

On September 18, 2024, the GBI was requested by the Social Circle Police Department to assist with a death investigation. Wofford was found deceased on a road in Social Circle, Walton County, GA.



On Saturday, October 5, 2024, law enforcement located and arrested Ellison and Reece in Jones County, GA. They were booked into the Walton County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.