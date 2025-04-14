Cartersville, Georgia (April 14, 2025) – On Friday, April 11, 2025, the GBI, the Bartow County Detective Unit, the Bartow DTF/SWAT Unit, and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Gary Fowler, age 74, of Chatsworth, GA, and his wife Mary Fowler, age 73, of Chatsworth, GA, with murder in connection to the death of Travis Silvers.

Silver’s body was found on Saturday, March 10, 2001, in his truck at the Wendy’s parking lot in Adairsville, Georgia.

Gary Fowler and Mary Fowler were booked into the Bartow County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Tip Line. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue the investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Bartow County District Attorney Erle J. Newton III’s Office for prosecution.