Brooks County, GA (April 14, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Tom Roberts, age 63, of Barney, GA, with malice murder in connection to the death of Leona Smith, age 74, of Barney, GA.

Preliminary information indicates on April 11, 2025, at about 5:45 a.m., Brooks County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1500 block of Robinson Road in Barney, GA, regarding a shooting.

Smith was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Roberts was booked into the Brooks County Jail.

Additional charges are possible. There is no indication of anyone else being involved in the incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.