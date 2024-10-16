St. Augustine Catholic School Opens New SmartLab Learning Environment

Students at St. Augustine take part in Geometric Shapes Activity. Principal Erica Paras Cutting the Ribbon at the Opening Ceremony. St. Augustine Catholic School SmartLab Environment.

State-of-the-art classroom prepares students for high-paying jobs after high school

Partnering with SmartLab, we were able to create a space that fosters innovation and allows students to participate in hands-on, engaging lessons.” — Erica Paras, Principal

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for St. Augustine Catholic School in Houston, TX, the excitement was palpable as students, parents, board members, and the broader community cheered on as Principal Erica Paras cut the ribbon. "St. Augustine has been working on adding a STEM Lab to promote the creativity of our students. Partnering with SmartLab, we were able to create a space that fosters innovation and allows students to participate in hands-on, engaging lessons. The best part of it is also being able to add a religious and art component to show we truly are a STREAM synergy campus. We are fortunate and blessed to be able to provide this to our students," said Principal Paras.

“We are so thankful for everyone who came to our opening ceremony,” continued Principal Paras. “We can’t wait to carry this excitement about STREAM learning into the school year and spread it around to every teacher and student in the building.”

David Garcia-Prats, Assistant Superintendent from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, echoed these sentiments: “St. Augustine wanted a STREAM Lab to inspire critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration, all rooted in the school's mission to nurture the whole person and prepare students for a future of service, faith, and leadership. They have made this happen with the help of SmartLab.”

This excitement stems from the addition of a SmartLab, a state-of-the-art learning environment where students use applied technology to explore science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STREAM) in greater depth. “We want students to see themselves as innovators, problem-solvers, and future leaders who can apply their knowledge to industries that are crucial to both local communities and the global economy.” said Bryan Kind, Head of Product and Academics at SmartLab Learning.

“Our community should certainly be proud of this new learning resource,” said Garcia-Prats. “Our goal was to show our community how learning is different at St. Augustine. I think we accomplished that.”

To learn more about the new SmartLab, watch videos, and view pictures of the opening ceremony, visit the school’s website at: https://saintaugustinecs.org/.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹:

St. Augustine Catholic School, located in Houston, TX, serves 115 students from Pre-K to 8th grade, with a student-teacher ratio of less than 20:1 and a minority student enrollment of 95.5%. The school’s mission is to enable all children to see themselves and others in the heart of Christ. St. Augustine fosters academic excellence, responsible citizenship, and a strong spiritual foundation through servant-leadership, community outreach, and active liturgical life. The largest class size is 16 students.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀:

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab®’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world. To learn more, visit https://www.smartlablearning.com.

St. Augustine SmartLab Ribbon Cutting

