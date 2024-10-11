Attorney General Josh Stein Provides Update on Hurricane Helene-Related Price Gouging

For Immediate Release:

Friday, October 11, 2024

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today provided an update on price gouging complaints in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. As of October 11, 2024, the Department of Justice has received 308 complaints alleging Helene-related price gouging. Most complaints are related to groceries, hotel costs, and fuel prices and about businesses largely in Buncombe, Henderson, and Cleveland counties. The Attorney General’s Office remains vigilant in protecting North Carolinians from scammers and has created a resource page for North Carolinians at www.ncdoj.gov/Helene.

“The people in western North Carolina are tough, but we must do all we can to help,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office is working hard to protect them from scammers and bad actors who try to make a bad situation even worse.”

North Carolina’s law against price gouging, or charging too much in times of a crisis, goes into effect when the governor or the legislature declares a state of emergency. In some cases, businesses and industries that are heavily impacted by the incident causing the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions. Businesses cannot, however, unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency. File price gouging complaints at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

Background:

Attorney General Josh Stein has been traveling to western North Carolina over the last several weeks to talk to people who have been affected by the storm. Attorney General Stein has already sent four civil investigative demands to learn more about price gouging concerns. Attorney General Stein released a statement after the North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed the Disaster Recovery Act of 2024 (HB149). Attorney General Stein also released charity scam guidance for North Carolinians who are interested in donating to support the relief and recovery efforts.

