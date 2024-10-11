Court Rules that Attorney General Stein’s Case About Canton Mill Can Proceed

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after a court rejected an attempt by Pactiv Evergreen, the company that owned Canton’s paper mill, to dismiss the lawsuit he filed earlier this year. Attorney General Stein sued Pactiv in May, demanding that Pactiv repay $12 million in state funding after the company abruptly closed Canton’s paper mill and left more than 800 workers unemployed.

“I’m pleased that the court saw through Pactiv’s baseless attempts to avoid paying back the state’s money. The people of Canton have kept their heads up through the mill closing that devastated their economy last year and the hurricane that devastated their homes a few days ago. Pactiv owes the state this money so we can put it towards rebuilding and growing economic opportunities in Canton and western North Carolina. I will keep fighting on behalf of the residents of Canton and North Carolina’s taxpayers.”

More on Attorney General Stein’s lawsuit here.

###