Aviation Week Network Releases 2025 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast

Aviation Week Network Logo

Commercial aviation to grow over the next decade; Airbus to lead narrowbody market. Engine retirements peak in 2028; Leap & GTF engine issues create headwinds.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network today releases its 2025 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecasts, a ten-year outlook of the air transport industry. Produced with independent projections and data by Aviation Week Intelligence Network’s (AWIN) internal forecasting teams, the forecast findings show commercial deliveries to increase in velocity and MRO aftermarket demand growth to follow suit producing nearly $1.4 trillion in MRO demand after growing at a 3.2% CAGR. With increased utilization and longer-lived engines and airframes, engine shop visits are expected to yield $557.6 billion in demand necessitating over 95,000 overhaul events over the decade.“Full operational recovery in almost every area of the world is pointing us to even higher expectations of worldwide commercial air service demand,” said Brian Kough, Senior Director, Forecasts & Aerospace Insights, Intelligence & Data Services. “However, this surge in demand is tempered by supply chain demands still impacting nearly every aspect of the ecosystem and the labor market suffering from a lack of skilled technicians. From OEMs to MRO providers, flight crews, and ground staff, the industry is grappling with increased costs and capacity challenges. On the OEM side, struggles with delivering products bears watching. Tier one suppliers like Spirit AeroSystems, CFM International and Pratt & Whitney all hold critical roles in keeping Airbus and Boeing production on pace to meet demands for up to nine-years of aircraft backlog.”Key highlights from the forecast include the dominance of narrowbody aircraft deliveries, looming retirements, and ongoing supply chain challenges.Narrowbody jets will account for 76% of the projected 21,900 global deliveries by 2034. Airbus is expected to strengthen its market position, with A320 family deliveries outpacing Boeing 737 deliveries by more than 2,000 aircraft by the end of the forecast period.While near-term aircraft retirements remain low due to operators hedging against new-generation delays, retirements are expected to surge by 2028, particularly in North America. This spike could disrupt the legacy engine parts market as a flood of used serviceable materials (USM) enters the supply chain.Supply chain constraints, particularly around critical components and skilled labor shortages, continue to present challenges across the aviation ecosystem, potentially slowing OEM deliveries and inflating operational costs.The 2025 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast findings detail market demands and industry trends accounting for the impact of economic and macro trends on global fleets and MRO. By combining current fleet counts and stats, projected aircraft fleet changes, in-house flight data derived utilization projections, and segmented MRO cost analytics, the forecast delivers critical strategic insights for the commercial market sector.The 2025 Business Aviation and Helicopter Fleet & MRO Forecasts are also now available. The 2025 military forecast is to be released on November 4.For more information on Aviation Week Network’s 2025 Fleet & MRO Forecasts or to subscribe, contact Anne McMahon at +1 646 469 1564, anne.mcmahon@aviationweek.com or go to https://aviationweek.com/fleetforecast ###ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.