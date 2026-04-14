Press Registration Now Open for CAPA Airline Leader Summit – Americas in Charleston, SC

Aviation’s Most Influential Leaders Unite May 27-28, 2026 to Shape the Future of Air Travel Across the Americas

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press registration is now open for media interested in covering the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – Americas . The event unites airline leaders from across the globe to discuss and shape the future of aviation across the Americas. Media will gain exclusive access to one of the industry’s most influential gatherings, featuring CEOs, strategists, and innovators who are redefining the aviation landscape. CAPA Airline Leader Summit – Americas takes place May 27-28, 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina.Register for a media pass here Event highlights:Unmatched Access to Aviation LeadersHear directly from industry icons, including:• David Neeleman, CEO, Breeze Airways• Doug Parker, Former CEO, American Airlines• Abhi Shah, President, Azul Linhas Aéreas• Dave Davis, President & CEO, Spirit AirlinesHeadline-Worthy TopicsThe summit will cover critical issues and trends, including:• Air Traffic Management Modernisation: Addressing outdated systems costing airlines billions annually.• Monetising the Modern Air Traveller: Transforming passengers into comprehensive revenue opportunities.• Payments Modernisation: Turning payment systems into strategic assets.• Evolving Travel Patterns: Understanding how Gen Z and Millennial travellers are reshaping the aviation landscape.Additional Confirmed Speakers• David Neeleman, CEO, Breeze Airways• Dave Davis, President & CEO, Spirit Airlines• Abhi Shah, President, Azul Linhas Aéreas• Doug Parker, Former CEO, American Airlines• Bob Crandall, Former CEO, American Airlines• Andrew Levy, Founder & CEO, Avelo Airlines• Greg Anderson, CEO, Allegiant• Perry Cantarutti, SVP Alliances, Delta Air Lines• Steve Johnson, Vice Chair & Chief Strategy Officer, American Airlines• Edmond Eldebs, SVP & CCO, Porter Airlines• Christopher Sununu, President & CEO, Airlines for America• Angus Clarke, CCO, Abra Group• Peter Cerdá, Regional VP IATA & CEO ALTA, IATA/ALTA• David Grizzle, Chairman & CEO, Republic Airways• Marc-Philippe Lumpé, CCO, Air Transat• Joseph Heins, VP Network Operations, United AirlinesView the full speaker lineup: https://amas26.capaevents.com/agenda Opportunities• Interview industry leaders and gain behind-the-scenes insights into the strategies shaping the future of aviation• A dedicated media room, designed to facilitate interviews, content creation, and networking with the speakers and attendees shaping aviation’s future• Video and photo opportunitiesFor more information on CAPA Airline Leader Summit – Americas, visit: https://amas26.capaevents.com/home About CAPA – Centre for AviationCAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week by Informa, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA’s global C-level and corporate travel in-person and virtual Summits and Masterclasses attract executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion, along with providing CAPA members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight. For more information and details on membership and events, please visit centreforaviation.com.About Aviation Week by InformaAviation Week by Informa, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC. Aviation Week Network's portfolio of air transport solutions includes the leading brands of Air Transport World (ATW), Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), Aviation Daily, CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Routes and Aviation Week’s intelligence and fleet data services. The air transport portfolio delivers face-to-face connections, essential news, analysis, business intelligence and data across multiple platforms while producing innovative and impactful marketing programs. For more information visit aviationweek.com.About Informa Markets:Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com

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