Aviation Week by Informa Announces Finalists for the Inaugural Space Tech Challenge Awards at Space Tech Expo USA

Aviation Week by Informa

The space industry is set to celebrate groundbreaking innovation at the inaugural awards taking place on June 3 in Anaheim, Calif.

The Aviation Week Space Tech Challenge Awards showcase the ingenuity and determination of innovators who are shaping the future of space technology.” — Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week by Informa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The space industry is set to celebrate groundbreaking innovation at the inaugural Aviation Week Space Tech Challenge Awards taking place on June 3 in partnership with Space Tech Expo USA, June 3-4 in Anaheim, Calif.This landmark event underscores Aviation Week’s commitment to advancing space exploration and technology, connecting execution-ready innovations with the government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial operators actively seeking them.From lunar operations to Mars missions, the space industry faces nearly 200 validated capability gaps. The Aviation Week Space Tech Challenge Awards recognize solutions already in development — prototypes tested and advancing toward deployment — that address these critical challenges."The Aviation Week Space Tech Challenge Awards showcase the ingenuity and determination of innovators who are shaping the future of space technology,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week by Informa . “We are proud to celebrate these groundbreaking solutions that address critical capability gaps and enable the rapid growth of the space economy."Recognizing Excellence in Space InnovationThis year’s finalists represent a diverse group of innovators, from aerospace companies and startups to universities and cross-industry pioneers. Their solutions demonstrate clear evidence of progress, market validation, and readiness for implementation.The FinalistsColonization – Sustainable Human Presence Beyond Earth• Accurate Atom Inc. — Modular Electrocatalytic ISRU System• Lead Tech S.r.l. — ExtrEMo (Extraterrestrial Expandable Module)• Skyeports — LUNGS (Lunar Glass Structures)Industrialization – Space Resource Utilization & Manufacturing• Albany Engineered Composites — Near Net Shape Carbon-Carbon• Trilion Quality Systems — Optical 3D Digital Image Correlation• Varda Space Industries — W-Series Reentry CapsuleProtection & Defense – Security & Situational Awareness• Array Labs — Distributed Cooperative Radar Satellite Constellation• Connectical – LiteGuard — Ultra-Lightweight EMI/RFI Shielding Braid• ThinkOrbital, Inc. — ThinkX (Space-Based X-Ray Satellite Inspection)Commercialization – New Space Economy Infrastructure• Blueshift — AeroZero Tapes• Flexell Space Corp — CIGS-Perovskite Flexible Space Solar Cells• Northrop Grumman — Enhanced Commercial Cygnus SpacecraftUniversity Programs• Arizona State University — Nanobubble Gas Transfer Technology• LASSENA École de technologie supérieure — SAFARI• Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University — Cislunar Integrated Utility Node• University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign — LEAPAdvancing Space InnovationThe Aviation Week Space Tech Challenge Awards are designed to accelerate the deployment of solutions addressing NASA-identified capability gaps. These include innovations in lunar operations, autonomous systems, resource utilization, communications, and space safety.Applicants were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders, including representatives from Lockheed Martin, Aerospace Corp., ispace Technologies, and the World Innovation Network (WIN).ABOUT AVIATION WEEK BY INFORMAAviation Week by Informa is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

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