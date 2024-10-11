Safety Company Aids Drivers Heading into Disaster Areas

Infinit-I Gives Away Free Emergency Driving Videos

INFINIT-I Online Training Gives Away Emergency Driving Videos for Trucking Companies and School Bus Drivers in the Path of Hurricanes

Our #1 goal is to save lives on the roads. We want emergency personnel and truckers transporting critical supplies to have the tools to drive safely while they move throughout the affected regions.” — Lydia Wommack, Director of Marketing

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a pair of devastating natural disasters recently affected millions of Americans living along the Gulf and East Coast, a safety company is aiding drivers heading into the affected areas by offering free safety training videos.

From Appalachia to Florida, Americans lost their homes, businesses, and family members. The devastation is widespread, and more than a month left of Hurricane Season, the danger is far from over for Florida and the Gulf states.

Fortunately, Americans come together in the wake of tragedy. Within hours of Hurricanes Helene and Milton hitting their respective areas, people from across the country were donating to the Red Cross and other charities to help their fellow citizens. Owner-operators and trucking companies were already working on delivering vital supplies to storm-affected regions.

While first responders rightfully receive recognition for their efforts during crises, many people overlook the crucial role of disaster relief truck drivers. These dedicated professionals navigate treacherous conditions to deliver essential supplies like food and water to those in need.

At Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a safety company based out of western Arkansas that has spent the last 25 years facilitating online safety training for trucking companies and school bus drivers across the U.S., a need was seen to help drivers as they head into potentially dangerous areas. The company has released two of their videos to the public via YouTube in an effort to help keep drivers safe.

One video shares important information for truck drivers driving in rainy conditions, pedestrians, animals, and other obstacles are extremely hard to spot and even harder to avoid. In this animated video, learn how to be safe before you get on the road and while driving in the rain. The other video is for school bus drivers which discusses how to avoid high-water situations when operating a school bus and covers emergency procedures for coping with flood hazards.

Drivers can view both of these free safety videos at https://infinitiworkforce.com/2024/10/11/disaster-relief-truck-drivers-videos/

Driving in Extreme Weather Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.